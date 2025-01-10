Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.58
6.55
6.55
6.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
134.78
108.4
103.37
94.49
Net Worth
148.36
114.95
109.92
101.04
Minority Interest
Debt
178.08
189.51
172.82
142.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.61
14.9
14.31
14.01
Total Liabilities
341.05
319.36
297.05
257.93
Fixed Assets
166.32
167.73
167.1
183
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.82
9.82
9.82
9.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.33
0.27
0.25
0.24
Networking Capital
142.75
121.59
96.52
50.02
Inventories
230.62
254.47
200.05
151.79
Inventory Days
124.28
Sundry Debtors
54.45
42.38
47.32
45.87
Debtor Days
37.55
Other Current Assets
48.05
47.08
30.09
26.72
Sundry Creditors
-164.41
-194.95
-136.53
-114.49
Creditor Days
93.74
Other Current Liabilities
-25.96
-27.39
-44.41
-59.87
Cash
21.84
19.95
23.37
14.86
Total Assets
341.06
319.36
297.06
257.94
