Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.1
2.88
4.82
2.61
Depreciation
-8.69
-8.59
-7.73
-8.16
Tax paid
-1.65
1.99
-2.04
-2.32
Working capital
19.69
0.45
37.21
5.94
Other operating items
Operating
17.45
-3.26
32.25
-1.93
Capital expenditure
-0.25
2.53
64.31
-60.42
Free cash flow
17.19
-0.72
96.56
-62.35
Equity raised
176.01
165.89
160.04
155.54
Investing
0
0
9.68
0.05
Financing
111.84
65.72
86.58
7.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
305.04
230.88
352.87
101.11
