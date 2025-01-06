iifl-logo-icon 1
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

111
(-1.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

Manaksia Coated FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.1

2.88

4.82

2.61

Depreciation

-8.69

-8.59

-7.73

-8.16

Tax paid

-1.65

1.99

-2.04

-2.32

Working capital

19.69

0.45

37.21

5.94

Other operating items

Operating

17.45

-3.26

32.25

-1.93

Capital expenditure

-0.25

2.53

64.31

-60.42

Free cash flow

17.19

-0.72

96.56

-62.35

Equity raised

176.01

165.89

160.04

155.54

Investing

0

0

9.68

0.05

Financing

111.84

65.72

86.58

7.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

305.04

230.88

352.87

101.11

