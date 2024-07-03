iifl-logo-icon 1
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

111.5
(0.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

174.91

193.78

182.56

190.86

194.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

174.91

193.78

182.56

190.86

194.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.9

1.6

2.11

1.78

1.38

Total Income

177.81

195.38

184.67

192.64

195.91

Total Expenditure

163.98

180.58

167.52

178.53

182.04

PBIDT

13.83

14.8

17.15

14.11

13.87

Interest

8.37

8.48

8

6.37

9.59

PBDT

5.46

6.32

9.15

7.74

4.28

Depreciation

2.31

2.29

2.3

2.31

2.31

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.92

1.19

1.81

1.43

0.56

Deferred Tax

-0.13

-0.14

-0.01

-0.05

-0.6

Reported Profit After Tax

2.36

2.98

5.06

4.05

2.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.36

2.98

5.06

4.05

2.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0.86

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.5

2.98

5.06

4.05

2.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.32

0.4

0.75

0.62

0.31

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.43

7.43

7.43

6.55

6.55

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.9

7.63

9.39

7.39

7.13

PBDTM(%)

3.12

3.26

5.01

4.05

2.2

PATM(%)

1.34

1.53

2.77

2.12

1.03

