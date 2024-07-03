Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
174.91
193.78
182.56
190.86
194.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
174.91
193.78
182.56
190.86
194.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.9
1.6
2.11
1.78
1.38
Total Income
177.81
195.38
184.67
192.64
195.91
Total Expenditure
163.98
180.58
167.52
178.53
182.04
PBIDT
13.83
14.8
17.15
14.11
13.87
Interest
8.37
8.48
8
6.37
9.59
PBDT
5.46
6.32
9.15
7.74
4.28
Depreciation
2.31
2.29
2.3
2.31
2.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.92
1.19
1.81
1.43
0.56
Deferred Tax
-0.13
-0.14
-0.01
-0.05
-0.6
Reported Profit After Tax
2.36
2.98
5.06
4.05
2.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.36
2.98
5.06
4.05
2.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0.86
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.5
2.98
5.06
4.05
2.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.32
0.4
0.75
0.62
0.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.43
7.43
7.43
6.55
6.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.9
7.63
9.39
7.39
7.13
PBDTM(%)
3.12
3.26
5.01
4.05
2.2
PATM(%)
1.34
1.53
2.77
2.12
1.03
