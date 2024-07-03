Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd Summary

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited incorporated in March, 2010 was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Manaksia Limited. Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement, the Coated Metal Undertaking and Mosquito Coil Undertaking of Manaksia Limited was transferred/ demerged into the Company as a going concern in 2014-15 and the Scheme was made effective on November 23, 2014. In terms of the said Scheme, the Company issued and allotted to the shareholder of Manaksia Limited, one share of Re 1/- each of the Company, for every one share of Rs 2/- each held by them in Manaksia Limited.The Company is a part of the conglomerate Manaksia Group, headquartered in Kolkata. Its sister concern, Manaksia Aluminum Co. Ltd., operates a large aluminum sheet & coil manufacturing facility at Haldia, in West Bengal, producing flat aluminum products of various specialized grades. The Company is currently carrying on the Coated Metal and Mosquito Coil business. Company business mainly consists of Colour Coated (Pre-painted) Steel and Aluminium Sheets and Coils and Household Products as Domestic Insecticides in the form of Mosquito Repellent Coils and Vaporizers. The Company is a prominent manufacturer and exporter of coated metal products and FMCGs products. It manufactures Colour Coated Galvanised Steel and Plain Galvanised Steel, in coil & sheet forms. All value added steel products are manufactured at the companys facility in Kutch, Gujarat. Galvanised and Colour Coated Steel products of the company are the new age building materials widely used in various applications for construction, automotive, appliances and general engineering industries.The company has been operating its steel plant in Kutch, Gujarat since 2006, with a current production capacity of 120,000 tonnes per annum (TPA). The manufacturing facility encompasses a Color Coating Line, and a new state-of-the-art Galvanizing Line.The companys business model evolves around offering highly value-added steel products. Plant and Machinery required to manufacture such products are far more modern and technologically advanced. The manufacturing of these products requires great attention to ensure that the required characteristics by the customers are achieved. Various special input raw materials like paint and chemicals are regularly purchased from internationally renowned leading manufacturers and global experts like Nippon Paints, Kansai Nerolac, HENKEL and BASF etc. Apart from the metals operation in Kutch, the company produces Mosquito Repellent Coils in Bhopal, Guwahati, and Hyderabad, and has also started a contract manufacturing operation with Reckitt Benckiser to produce Ultramarine Blue Powder in Bhopal. With a focus on producing the best quality of products, the company is accredited with the ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and OHSAS 18001:2007 certifications. Targeting the FMCGs sector and the general engineering, home appliances, and construction segments, the company has gained the trust of customers all over India as well as in Europe, Russia, Africa, and the Middle East.The Company completed its project to enhance the production capacity of its Color Coating Line in April 2022 from 39,000 MTPA to 86,000 MTPA.