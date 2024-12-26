|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|2 Dec 2024
|26 Dec 2024
|Convening an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company Kindly find the attached file having Proceedings of todays EOGM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.12.2024) Please find the attached file having Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report of 3RD EOGM held yesterday (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/12/2024) Please find enclosed minutes of 3rd EOGM held on 26.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/01/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
