Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd EGM

112.54
(1.48%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:16:00 PM

Manaksia Coated CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM2 Dec 202426 Dec 2024
Convening an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company Kindly find the attached file having Proceedings of todays EOGM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.12.2024) Please find the attached file having Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report of 3RD EOGM held yesterday (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/12/2024) Please find enclosed minutes of 3rd EOGM held on 26.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/01/2025)

