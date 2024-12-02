iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd Board Meeting

108.05
(-0.63%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:46:02 AM

Manaksia Coated CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting2 Dec 202427 Nov 2024
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached intimation for fund raising Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held today (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024) Please find the attached file having Corrigendum to outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.12.2024)
Board Meeting8 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) it is hereby informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 8th November 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Result of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 (subject to prior review by the Audit Committee of the Company). Please find attached financial results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Please find enclosed APPOINTMENT OF SECRETARIAL AUDITOR FOR 24-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30 2024 Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, which commenced at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 5.30 p.m. has inter-alia transacted the following business(es) : (a) Considered, approved and adopted the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. A copy of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report given by M/s S Bhalotia & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company are enclosed and marked as Annexure-A. The Unaudited Financial Results shall be published in the newspapers as per Regulation 47(1) of the Listing Regulations and would also be uploaded on the website of the Company at https://www.manaksiacoatedmetals.com/ as per Regulation 46(2) of the Listing Regulations (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20242 May 2024
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and dividend Dividend is to be paid Re.0.05 per share subject to approval of shareholder (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 1. The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. A copy of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report given by M/s S Bhalotia & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company are enclosed as Annexure-A. The Unaudited Financial Results shall be published in the newspapers as per Regulation 47(1) of the Listing Regulations and would also be uploaded on the website of the Company at https://www.manaksiacoatedmetals.com/ as per Regulation 46(2) of the Listing Regulations. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Manaksia Coated: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.