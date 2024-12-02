Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 27 Nov 2024

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached intimation for fund raising Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held today (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024) Please find the attached file having Corrigendum to outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.12.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) it is hereby informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 8th November 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Result of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 (subject to prior review by the Audit Committee of the Company). Please find attached financial results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Please find enclosed APPOINTMENT OF SECRETARIAL AUDITOR FOR 24-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30 2024 Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, which commenced at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 5.30 p.m. has inter-alia transacted the following business(es) : (a) Considered, approved and adopted the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. A copy of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report given by M/s S Bhalotia & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company are enclosed and marked as Annexure-A. The Unaudited Financial Results shall be published in the newspapers as per Regulation 47(1) of the Listing Regulations and would also be uploaded on the website of the Company at https://www.manaksiacoatedmetals.com/ as per Regulation 46(2) of the Listing Regulations (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 2 May 2024

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and dividend Dividend is to be paid Re.0.05 per share subject to approval of shareholder (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024