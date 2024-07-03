Summary

Shah Metacorp Limited was formerly incorporated as Shreenath Mineral Metal Private Limited on September 29, 1999. On June 21, 2004, Company name was changed to Gyscoal Alloys Private Limited. The status got converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to Gyscoal Alloys Limited on March 21, 2006. Later on, the name was further changed to Shah Metacorp Limited on April 3, 2023. The Company is a leading manufacturer & Exporters of Stainless Steel Equal Angle Bars & Bright (Round) Bars & Stainless Steel Flat Bars in India. The company manufactures different grades of Stainless Steel products ranging between 200 series to 400 series. They own their manufacturing plants in Kukarwada in Gujarat. The company is using the latest Corex Steel Technology and production techniques and is also strictly adhering to a system of Statistical quality control at every stage.The companys products portfolio includes Angles, Bright Bars, Black Bars, Flats, Hexagonal and Round Corner Squares (RCS) products which include channels, sections, pata-patti, full line of Round Corner Squares (RCS) and rectangles in standard sizes. They also manufacture squares, and Flat in sizes of the specification as per requirement of their customers.Initially, the company started their business with the trading of iron and steel scraps, billets, CTD Bars, TMT Bars and stainless steel long products. In the year 2005, the company took over a steel rolling mill business with a capacity of 6000 MT per annum

Read More