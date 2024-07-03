iifl-logo-icon 1
Shah Metacorp Ltd Share Price

4.27
(-5.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.52
  • Day's High4.59
  • 52 Wk High7.37
  • Prev. Close4.5
  • Day's Low4.27
  • 52 Wk Low 2.9
  • Turnover (lac)27.02
  • P/E37.5
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.53
  • EPS0.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)249.74
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shah Metacorp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

4.52

Prev. Close

4.5

Turnover(Lac.)

27.02

Day's High

4.59

Day's Low

4.27

52 Week's High

7.37

52 Week's Low

2.9

Book Value

2.53

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

249.74

P/E

37.5

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

Shah Metacorp Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

21 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Shah Metacorp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shah Metacorp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:10 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.87%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 69.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shah Metacorp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.93

33.24

15.83

15.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.43

-15.57

-47.29

-65.97

Net Worth

57.36

17.67

-31.46

-50.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

20.03

12.58

64.72

95.16

yoy growth (%)

59.25

-80.55

-31.98

-44.99

Raw materials

-18.48

-23.33

-59.01

-75.24

As % of sales

92.26

185.44

91.17

79.06

Employee costs

-2.62

-2.16

-4.58

-4.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-10.86

-92.35

-15.65

-20.59

Depreciation

-3.66

-4.54

-5.53

-7.89

Tax paid

-5.99

17.98

1.97

2.78

Working capital

15.38

-70.6

-22.35

-33.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

59.25

-80.55

-31.98

-44.99

Op profit growth

-88.35

534.21

385.56

-122.49

EBIT growth

-88.02

788.91

-6.72

-467.61

Net profit growth

-92.42

443.3

-23.15

195.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

96.77

39.88

20.04

12.58

64.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

96.77

39.88

20.04

12.58

64.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.35

7

14.11

0.23

8.75

Shah Metacorp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shah Metacorp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Zankarsinh K Solanki

Independent Director

Samir Sharadbhai Jani

Independent Director

Nilam Relwani

Additional Director

Dipali Manish Shah

Company Secretary

Hiral Patel

Additional Director

Geet Mathur

Additional Director

Hemang Shah

Chairperson

Mona Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shah Metacorp Ltd

Summary

Shah Metacorp Limited was formerly incorporated as Shreenath Mineral Metal Private Limited on September 29, 1999. On June 21, 2004, Company name was changed to Gyscoal Alloys Private Limited. The status got converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to Gyscoal Alloys Limited on March 21, 2006. Later on, the name was further changed to Shah Metacorp Limited on April 3, 2023. The Company is a leading manufacturer & Exporters of Stainless Steel Equal Angle Bars & Bright (Round) Bars & Stainless Steel Flat Bars in India. The company manufactures different grades of Stainless Steel products ranging between 200 series to 400 series. They own their manufacturing plants in Kukarwada in Gujarat. The company is using the latest Corex Steel Technology and production techniques and is also strictly adhering to a system of Statistical quality control at every stage.The companys products portfolio includes Angles, Bright Bars, Black Bars, Flats, Hexagonal and Round Corner Squares (RCS) products which include channels, sections, pata-patti, full line of Round Corner Squares (RCS) and rectangles in standard sizes. They also manufacture squares, and Flat in sizes of the specification as per requirement of their customers.Initially, the company started their business with the trading of iron and steel scraps, billets, CTD Bars, TMT Bars and stainless steel long products. In the year 2005, the company took over a steel rolling mill business with a capacity of 6000 MT per annum
Company FAQs

What is the Shah Metacorp Ltd share price today?

The Shah Metacorp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shah Metacorp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shah Metacorp Ltd is ₹249.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shah Metacorp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shah Metacorp Ltd is 37.5 and 1.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shah Metacorp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shah Metacorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shah Metacorp Ltd is ₹2.9 and ₹7.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shah Metacorp Ltd?

Shah Metacorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.82%, 3 Years at -3.26%, 1 Year at -1.10%, 6 Month at 14.50%, 3 Month at -10.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shah Metacorp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shah Metacorp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.87 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 69.13 %

