SectorSteel
Open₹4.52
Prev. Close₹4.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹27.02
Day's High₹4.59
Day's Low₹4.27
52 Week's High₹7.37
52 Week's Low₹2.9
Book Value₹2.53
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)249.74
P/E37.5
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.93
33.24
15.83
15.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.43
-15.57
-47.29
-65.97
Net Worth
57.36
17.67
-31.46
-50.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
20.03
12.58
64.72
95.16
yoy growth (%)
59.25
-80.55
-31.98
-44.99
Raw materials
-18.48
-23.33
-59.01
-75.24
As % of sales
92.26
185.44
91.17
79.06
Employee costs
-2.62
-2.16
-4.58
-4.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-10.86
-92.35
-15.65
-20.59
Depreciation
-3.66
-4.54
-5.53
-7.89
Tax paid
-5.99
17.98
1.97
2.78
Working capital
15.38
-70.6
-22.35
-33.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
59.25
-80.55
-31.98
-44.99
Op profit growth
-88.35
534.21
385.56
-122.49
EBIT growth
-88.02
788.91
-6.72
-467.61
Net profit growth
-92.42
443.3
-23.15
195.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
96.77
39.88
20.04
12.58
64.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
96.77
39.88
20.04
12.58
64.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.35
7
14.11
0.23
8.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Zankarsinh K Solanki
Independent Director
Samir Sharadbhai Jani
Independent Director
Nilam Relwani
Additional Director
Dipali Manish Shah
Company Secretary
Hiral Patel
Additional Director
Geet Mathur
Additional Director
Hemang Shah
Chairperson
Mona Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shah Metacorp Ltd
Summary
Shah Metacorp Limited was formerly incorporated as Shreenath Mineral Metal Private Limited on September 29, 1999. On June 21, 2004, Company name was changed to Gyscoal Alloys Private Limited. The status got converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to Gyscoal Alloys Limited on March 21, 2006. Later on, the name was further changed to Shah Metacorp Limited on April 3, 2023. The Company is a leading manufacturer & Exporters of Stainless Steel Equal Angle Bars & Bright (Round) Bars & Stainless Steel Flat Bars in India. The company manufactures different grades of Stainless Steel products ranging between 200 series to 400 series. They own their manufacturing plants in Kukarwada in Gujarat. The company is using the latest Corex Steel Technology and production techniques and is also strictly adhering to a system of Statistical quality control at every stage.The companys products portfolio includes Angles, Bright Bars, Black Bars, Flats, Hexagonal and Round Corner Squares (RCS) products which include channels, sections, pata-patti, full line of Round Corner Squares (RCS) and rectangles in standard sizes. They also manufacture squares, and Flat in sizes of the specification as per requirement of their customers.Initially, the company started their business with the trading of iron and steel scraps, billets, CTD Bars, TMT Bars and stainless steel long products. In the year 2005, the company took over a steel rolling mill business with a capacity of 6000 MT per annum
The Shah Metacorp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shah Metacorp Ltd is ₹249.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shah Metacorp Ltd is 37.5 and 1.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shah Metacorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shah Metacorp Ltd is ₹2.9 and ₹7.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shah Metacorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.82%, 3 Years at -3.26%, 1 Year at -1.10%, 6 Month at 14.50%, 3 Month at -10.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
