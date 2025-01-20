iifl-logo-icon 1
Shah Metacorp Ltd Key Ratios

4.12
(2.74%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:39:47 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

59.25

-80.55

-31.98

-44.99

Op profit growth

-88.35

534.21

385.35

-122.51

EBIT growth

-88.02

788.91

-6.73

-468.31

Net profit growth

-92.42

443.3

-23.15

195.44

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-47.58

-650.64

-19.94

-2.79

EBIT margin

-51.5

-684.91

-14.97

-10.92

Net profit margin

-28.1

-591.03

-21.14

-18.71

RoCE

-22.9

-121.39

-8.08

-6.55

RoNW

3.45

141.6

-8.32

-6.65

RoA

-3.12

-26.19

-2.85

-2.8

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.36

-4.7

-0.86

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.58

-4.98

-1.21

-1.62

Book value per share

-1.98

-3.16

1.5

3.68

Valuation ratios

P/E

-8.11

-0.34

-1.19

0

P/CEPS

-4.96

-0.32

-0.84

-3.21

P/B

-1.46

-0.51

0.68

1.41

EV/EBIDTA

-20.23

-1.51

-22.86

-72.32

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

55.22

-19.47

-12.58

-13.51

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

546.22

2,178.98

626.01

471.43

Inventory days

245.24

537.49

189.08

157.21

Creditor days

-283.16

-133.81

-194.64

-173.14

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

19.1

13.96

1.62

1.01

Net debt / equity

-2.5

-1.84

3.15

1.39

Net debt / op. profit

-8.25

-1.12

-5.82

-30.48

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-92.26

-185.44

-91.17

-79.06

Employee costs

-13.09

-17.19

-7.09

-4.61

Other costs

-42.22

-548.01

-21.68

-19.11

