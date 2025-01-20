Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
59.25
-80.55
-31.98
-44.99
Op profit growth
-88.35
534.21
385.35
-122.51
EBIT growth
-88.02
788.91
-6.73
-468.31
Net profit growth
-92.42
443.3
-23.15
195.44
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-47.58
-650.64
-19.94
-2.79
EBIT margin
-51.5
-684.91
-14.97
-10.92
Net profit margin
-28.1
-591.03
-21.14
-18.71
RoCE
-22.9
-121.39
-8.08
-6.55
RoNW
3.45
141.6
-8.32
-6.65
RoA
-3.12
-26.19
-2.85
-2.8
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.36
-4.7
-0.86
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.58
-4.98
-1.21
-1.62
Book value per share
-1.98
-3.16
1.5
3.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
-8.11
-0.34
-1.19
0
P/CEPS
-4.96
-0.32
-0.84
-3.21
P/B
-1.46
-0.51
0.68
1.41
EV/EBIDTA
-20.23
-1.51
-22.86
-72.32
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
55.22
-19.47
-12.58
-13.51
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
546.22
2,178.98
626.01
471.43
Inventory days
245.24
537.49
189.08
157.21
Creditor days
-283.16
-133.81
-194.64
-173.14
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
19.1
13.96
1.62
1.01
Net debt / equity
-2.5
-1.84
3.15
1.39
Net debt / op. profit
-8.25
-1.12
-5.82
-30.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-92.26
-185.44
-91.17
-79.06
Employee costs
-13.09
-17.19
-7.09
-4.61
Other costs
-42.22
-548.01
-21.68
-19.11
