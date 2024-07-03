Shah Metacorp Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
48.54
46.29
41.39
12.91
21.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
48.54
46.29
41.39
12.91
21.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.65
24.85
0.17
0.21
1.09
Total Income
49.19
71.14
41.56
13.12
22.42
Total Expenditure
45.8
42.84
39.27
11.43
20.74
PBIDT
3.39
28.3
2.29
1.68
1.68
Interest
0
0.01
0
0
0
PBDT
3.39
28.29
2.29
1.68
1.68
Depreciation
0.9
0.83
0.79
0.88
0.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.02
4.12
0.08
0.03
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.47
23.34
1.42
0.77
0.76
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.47
23.34
1.42
0.77
0.76
Extra-ordinary Items
0
21.1
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.47
2.24
1.42
0.77
0.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.05
0.56
0.04
0.02
0.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
58.49
41.93
41.93
41.91
41.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.98
61.13
5.53
13.01
7.87
PBDTM(%)
6.98
61.11
5.53
13.01
7.87
PATM(%)
5.08
50.42
3.43
5.96
3.56
