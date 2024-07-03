iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shah Metacorp Ltd Quarterly Results

4.15
(-2.81%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

48.54

46.29

41.39

12.91

21.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

48.54

46.29

41.39

12.91

21.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.65

24.85

0.17

0.21

1.09

Total Income

49.19

71.14

41.56

13.12

22.42

Total Expenditure

45.8

42.84

39.27

11.43

20.74

PBIDT

3.39

28.3

2.29

1.68

1.68

Interest

0

0.01

0

0

0

PBDT

3.39

28.29

2.29

1.68

1.68

Depreciation

0.9

0.83

0.79

0.88

0.92

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.02

4.12

0.08

0.03

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.47

23.34

1.42

0.77

0.76

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.47

23.34

1.42

0.77

0.76

Extra-ordinary Items

0

21.1

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.47

2.24

1.42

0.77

0.76

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.05

0.56

0.04

0.02

0.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

58.49

41.93

41.93

41.91

41.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.98

61.13

5.53

13.01

7.87

PBDTM(%)

6.98

61.11

5.53

13.01

7.87

PATM(%)

5.08

50.42

3.43

5.96

3.56

Shah Metacorp: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shah Metacorp Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.