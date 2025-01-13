Shah Metacorp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.93
33.24
15.83
15.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.43
-15.57
-47.29
-65.97
Net Worth
57.36
17.67
-31.46
-50.14
Minority Interest
Debt
36.53
67.48
79.09
92.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
93.89
85.15
47.63
42.51
Fixed Assets
21.44
24.54
20.75
24.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
21.4
21.54
19.6
25.7
Networking Capital
50.72
10.44
6.95
-7.75
Inventories
12.72
7.82
14.95
11.98
Inventory Days
272.29
347.5
Sundry Debtors
55
25.32
19.76
40.22
Debtor Days
359.9
1,166.64
Other Current Assets
22.28
12.61
11.65
12.09
Sundry Creditors
-19.57
-16.68
-20.67
-25.22
Creditor Days
376.47
731.54
Other Current Liabilities
-19.71
-18.63
-18.73
-46.83
Cash
0.32
28.64
0.33
0.16
Total Assets
93.89
85.16
47.64
42.5
