iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shah Metacorp Ltd Balance Sheet

4.21
(0.96%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:54:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shah Metacorp Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.93

33.24

15.83

15.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.43

-15.57

-47.29

-65.97

Net Worth

57.36

17.67

-31.46

-50.14

Minority Interest

Debt

36.53

67.48

79.09

92.65

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

93.89

85.15

47.63

42.51

Fixed Assets

21.44

24.54

20.75

24.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

21.4

21.54

19.6

25.7

Networking Capital

50.72

10.44

6.95

-7.75

Inventories

12.72

7.82

14.95

11.98

Inventory Days

272.29

347.5

Sundry Debtors

55

25.32

19.76

40.22

Debtor Days

359.9

1,166.64

Other Current Assets

22.28

12.61

11.65

12.09

Sundry Creditors

-19.57

-16.68

-20.67

-25.22

Creditor Days

376.47

731.54

Other Current Liabilities

-19.71

-18.63

-18.73

-46.83

Cash

0.32

28.64

0.33

0.16

Total Assets

93.89

85.16

47.64

42.5

Shah Metacorp : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shah Metacorp Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.