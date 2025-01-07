iifl-logo-icon 1
Shah Metacorp Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.15
(-2.81%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

20.03

12.58

64.72

95.16

yoy growth (%)

59.25

-80.55

-31.98

-44.99

Raw materials

-18.48

-23.33

-59.01

-75.24

As % of sales

92.26

185.44

91.17

79.06

Employee costs

-2.62

-2.16

-4.58

-4.39

As % of sales

13.09

17.19

7.09

4.61

Other costs

-8.46

-68.95

-14.03

-18.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.22

548.01

21.68

19.1

Operating profit

-9.53

-81.87

-12.9

-2.65

OPM

-47.58

-650.64

-19.94

-2.79

Depreciation

-3.66

-4.54

-5.53

-7.89

Interest expense

-0.54

-6.17

-5.96

-10.2

Other income

2.88

0.23

8.75

0.15

Profit before tax

-10.86

-92.35

-15.65

-20.59

Taxes

-5.99

17.98

1.97

2.78

Tax rate

55.22

-19.47

-12.58

-13.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-16.86

-74.37

-13.68

-17.81

Exceptional items

11.22

0

0

0

Net profit

-5.63

-74.37

-13.68

-17.81

yoy growth (%)

-92.42

443.3

-23.15

195.66

NPM

-28.1

-591.03

-21.14

-18.71

