|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
20.03
12.58
64.72
95.16
yoy growth (%)
59.25
-80.55
-31.98
-44.99
Raw materials
-18.48
-23.33
-59.01
-75.24
As % of sales
92.26
185.44
91.17
79.06
Employee costs
-2.62
-2.16
-4.58
-4.39
As % of sales
13.09
17.19
7.09
4.61
Other costs
-8.46
-68.95
-14.03
-18.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.22
548.01
21.68
19.1
Operating profit
-9.53
-81.87
-12.9
-2.65
OPM
-47.58
-650.64
-19.94
-2.79
Depreciation
-3.66
-4.54
-5.53
-7.89
Interest expense
-0.54
-6.17
-5.96
-10.2
Other income
2.88
0.23
8.75
0.15
Profit before tax
-10.86
-92.35
-15.65
-20.59
Taxes
-5.99
17.98
1.97
2.78
Tax rate
55.22
-19.47
-12.58
-13.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-16.86
-74.37
-13.68
-17.81
Exceptional items
11.22
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.63
-74.37
-13.68
-17.81
yoy growth (%)
-92.42
443.3
-23.15
195.66
NPM
-28.1
-591.03
-21.14
-18.71
