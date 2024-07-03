iifl-logo-icon 1
Shah Metacorp Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4.14
(-0.24%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

50.49

19.21

16.63

5.64

52.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

50.49

19.21

16.63

5.64

52.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.29

7.53

16.96

0.26

0.19

Total Income

54.78

26.74

33.6

5.89

52.67

Total Expenditure

49.19

21.07

16.79

111.29

62.22

PBIDT

5.58

5.66

16.81

-105.39

-9.55

Interest

0.01

0.18

2.56

4.48

4.48

PBDT

5.58

5.49

14.24

-109.87

-14.03

Depreciation

2.74

2.21

2.76

3.42

4.16

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0.01

Deferred Tax

0.06

-0.78

6.14

-1.36

-1.47

Reported Profit After Tax

2.78

4.06

5.34

-111.93

-16.73

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.78

4.06

5.34

-111.93

-16.73

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

5.22

-93.17

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.78

4.06

0.12

-18.76

-16.73

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.07

0.26

0.34

-7.07

-1.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

41.91

15.83

15.83

15.83

15.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.05

29.46

101.08

-1,868.61

-18.19

PBDTM(%)

11.05

28.57

85.62

-1,948.04

-26.73

PATM(%)

5.5

21.13

32.11

-1,984.57

-31.87

