Shah Metacorp Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
50.49
19.21
16.63
5.64
52.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
50.49
19.21
16.63
5.64
52.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.29
7.53
16.96
0.26
0.19
Total Income
54.78
26.74
33.6
5.89
52.67
Total Expenditure
49.19
21.07
16.79
111.29
62.22
PBIDT
5.58
5.66
16.81
-105.39
-9.55
Interest
0.01
0.18
2.56
4.48
4.48
PBDT
5.58
5.49
14.24
-109.87
-14.03
Depreciation
2.74
2.21
2.76
3.42
4.16
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax
0.06
-0.78
6.14
-1.36
-1.47
Reported Profit After Tax
2.78
4.06
5.34
-111.93
-16.73
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.78
4.06
5.34
-111.93
-16.73
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
5.22
-93.17
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.78
4.06
0.12
-18.76
-16.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.07
0.26
0.34
-7.07
-1.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
41.91
15.83
15.83
15.83
15.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.05
29.46
101.08
-1,868.61
-18.19
PBDTM(%)
11.05
28.57
85.62
-1,948.04
-26.73
PATM(%)
5.5
21.13
32.11
-1,984.57
-31.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.