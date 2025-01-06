Shah Metacorp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-10.86
-92.35
-15.65
-20.59
Depreciation
-3.66
-4.54
-5.53
-7.89
Tax paid
-5.99
17.98
1.97
2.78
Working capital
15.38
-70.6
-22.35
-33.88
Other operating items
Operating
-5.15
-149.51
-41.57
-59.58
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.07
1.2
1.98
Free cash flow
-5.13
-149.44
-40.37
-57.6
Equity raised
-107.62
16.45
64.02
119.97
Investing
0
0
-5.67
0
Financing
57.36
38.27
21.47
40.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-55.39
-94.72
39.45
103.26
