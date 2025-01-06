iifl-logo-icon 1
Shah Metacorp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.27
(-5.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Shah Metacorp FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-10.86

-92.35

-15.65

-20.59

Depreciation

-3.66

-4.54

-5.53

-7.89

Tax paid

-5.99

17.98

1.97

2.78

Working capital

15.38

-70.6

-22.35

-33.88

Other operating items

Operating

-5.15

-149.51

-41.57

-59.58

Capital expenditure

0.02

0.07

1.2

1.98

Free cash flow

-5.13

-149.44

-40.37

-57.6

Equity raised

-107.62

16.45

64.02

119.97

Investing

0

0

-5.67

0

Financing

57.36

38.27

21.47

40.9

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-55.39

-94.72

39.45

103.26

