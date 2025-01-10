Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Shah Metacorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above mentioned subject we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday January 10 2025 at the corporate office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. To consider approve and take on record unaudited standalone & consolidated Financial Results under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) along with draft Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Ashok Dhariwal & Co. Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31 2024. 2. To transact any other businesses with the permission of Chairman. With reference to above mentioned Subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their todays Meeting i.e. Friday, January 10, 2025 have besides other matters, inter alia: 1. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review report issued by M/s. Ashok Dhariwal & Co., Statutory Auditor for the quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31, 2024; 2. Reviewed and updated the Related Party Transactions Policy of the Company 3. Approved Related Party Transaction with Western Urja Private Limited. 4. Approved investment in Western Urja Private Limited for acquiring 50.01% shares from existing shareholders of Western Urja Private Limited. The details required under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09th September, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure - A as per enclosure. as per enclosure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)

Board Meeting 21 Dec 2024 21 Dec 2024

Allotment of 90,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- Each issued at a price of Rs. 4.02/- each (including Premium of Rs. 3.02 each) of equity shares to Ms. Mona Shah, Promoters in consideration of conversion of Loan on a Preferential Basis: Read less..

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

Shah Metacorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record unaudited standalone & consolidated Financial Results under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) along with draft Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Ashok Dhariwal & Co. Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter and Half year ended on September 30 2024. 2. To transact any other businesses with the permission of Chairman. The Board Meeting to be held on 15/10/2024 has been revised to 16/10/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 15/10/2024 has been revised to 16/10/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/10/2024) as per enclosure. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024) Revised outcome specifying the designation of Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.11.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

Increase in Authorised Capital & A.G.M. & Inter alia, to consider and approve the following: 1. To Approve Increase in Authorised Share capital of the Company. 2. To Approve Notice of Annual General Meeting. 3. Appointment of Scrutinizer 4. To Approve Allotment equity shares on exercise of Right attached to convertible warrant to Promoter. 5. Any other item. As per announcement letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 28 Jul 2024

Shah Metacorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as per enclosure. Shah Metacorp Ltd - 533275 - Revised Intimation Of Board Meeting Regarding The Subject Matter, We Are Providing A Revised Notice To Correct A Typographical Error In The Date Of The Meeting. The Original Notice Incorrectly Stated The Meeting Date As Being In July, Whereas It Should Have Been In August. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

Shah Metacorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above mentioned subject we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday July 25 2024 at the Corporate office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. To consider approve and take on record unaudited standalone & consolidated Financial Results under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) along with draft Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Ashok Dhariwal & Co. Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 25/07/2024 has been revised to 29/07/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/07/2024 has been revised to 29/07/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024) as per enclosure. APPOINTMENT OF ADDITIONA (NON-EXECUTIVE, INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 9 May 2024

Shah Metacorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 17 2024 at the corporate office of the Company to consider and approve: 1. To consider approve and take on record Audited standalone & consolidated Financial Results under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) along with Audit Report issued by M/s. Ashok Dhariwal& Co. Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. 2. consider various other approvals and notings related to and required in the normal course of business and consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for prohibition of Insider Trading and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window closure period will end 48 hours after declaration of financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. Shah Metacorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above mentioned subject, we wish to inform that, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is held on Friday, May 17, 2024 has been adjourned/postponed on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at the corporate office of the Company inter alia, to consider and approve the following: 1. To consider, approve and take on record Audited standalone & consolidated Financial Results under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) along with Audit Report issued by M/s. Ashok Dhariwal& Co., Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. To consider various other approvals and notings related to and required in the normal course of business and consider and transit any other business, if any, which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. as per enclosure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 6 Mar 2024

Shah Metacorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) and 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at the Corporate office of the Company inter alia, to consider and approve the following: 1. Preferential Issue of shares or warrants as per Chapter V and in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of capital and Disclosure requirements) Regulations 2018 to promoters and/or non-promoters; 2. To Approve Notice of Postal Ballot; 3. Appointment of Scrutinizer; and 4. Any other item. The Board Meeting to be held on 14/03/2024 has been revised to 18/03/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 14/03/2024 has been revised to 18/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/03/2024) Shah Metacorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With above referred announcement and Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is postponed from 18.03.2024 and rescheduled to be held on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at the Corporate office of the Company inter alia, to consider and approve the following: 1. Preferential Issue of shares or warrants as per Chapter V and in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of capital and Disclosure requirements) Regulations 2018 to promoters and/or non-promoters; 2. Any other item. Read less.. SHAH METACORP LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 21 Mar 2024 to consider Fund raising / Other business is Re-schedule and to be held on 21 Mar 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.03.2024) as per enclosure With above referred announcement and Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is adjourned and will continue to be held tomorrow i.e. Friday, March 22, 2024 at the Corporate office of the Company inter alia, to consider and approve the following: (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.03.2024) as per enclosure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Feb 2024 24 Feb 2024

With reference to above mentioned Subject, the Board of Directors of the Company at their todays Meeting i.e. Saturday, February 24, 2024, approved the Postal Ballot Notice to seek approval of the shareholders for the approval of material related party transactions. Postal Ballot Notice shall be sent to the shareholders in due course and the same shall be filed with the exchanges. You are requested to take this intimation on record. The Board Meeting was commenced at 5.25 P.M. and Concluded at 5.40 P.M. You are requested to take the above disclosure on record.

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 21 Jan 2024