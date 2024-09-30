|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|Fixed the date of 25 th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company Scheduled to be held on Monday, 30 th September, 2024 through video conferencing mode /Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) in accordance with relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India; With reference to, our announcement dated September 07, 2024, wherein the Company had submitted its Annual Report for FY 2023-24 along with the Notice of the 25th AGM to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 via Video Conference/Other Audio Visual Means. This is to inform you that an inadvertent error was noticed in the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. There was typographical error on page no. 31 and 70 were paid-up capital was mentioned in crore instead of Lakhs and requested to read as below:The EPS for both basic and diluted earnings was ?0.11 in FY 2023-24 compared to ?0.16 in FY 2022-23. The reduction in EPS due to the substantial increase in paid-up equity share capital, rising from ?3,323.79 Lakhs to ?4,193.39 Lakhs. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) as per enclosure (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)
