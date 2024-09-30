iifl-logo-icon 1
AGM30 Sep 202422 Aug 2024
Fixed the date of 25 th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company Scheduled to be held on Monday, 30 th September, 2024 through video conferencing mode /Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) in accordance with relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India; With reference to, our announcement dated September 07, 2024, wherein the Company had submitted its Annual Report for FY 2023-24 along with the Notice of the 25th AGM to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 via Video Conference/Other Audio Visual Means. This is to inform you that an inadvertent error was noticed in the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. There was typographical error on page no. 31 and 70 were paid-up capital was mentioned in crore instead of Lakhs and requested to read as below:The EPS for both basic and diluted earnings was ?0.11 in FY 2023-24 compared to ?0.16 in FY 2022-23. The reduction in EPS due to the substantial increase in paid-up equity share capital, rising from ?3,323.79 Lakhs to ?4,193.39 Lakhs. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) as per enclosure (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)

