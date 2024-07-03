SectorSteel
Open₹41.05
Prev. Close₹42
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.28
Day's High₹42
Day's Low₹40.6
52 Week's High₹55.85
52 Week's Low₹32.55
Book Value₹54.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)102.45
P/E9.03
EPS4.65
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.69
18.56
18.56
18.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
110.02
60.47
50.39
45.34
Net Worth
134.71
79.03
68.95
63.9
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
310.65
301.03
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
310.65
301.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.63
0.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mangalam Alloys Ltd
Summary
Mangalam Alloys Limited was incorporated by the promoters Mr. Uttamchand Chandanmal Mehta & Mr. Maheshchand Jain with an aim of running stainless steel melting unit as part of business growth. The Company registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli on August 1, 1988 as Mangalam Alloys Private Limited, which subsequently was converted into a Public Limited Company as Mangalam Alloys Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on April 20, 1995, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Stainless Steel, Special Steel, Alloys Steel Melting and further processing unit i.e. up to Bright Bar Fasteners engineering products. The Company is a stainless steel unit manufacturing SS Ingots, Round Bar, RCS, Bright bar, different sections/ profiles like square, hex, angle, patti, etc, Forging and making fasteners. The Company is having integrated stainless steel manufacturing unit covering 40,000 sq. meters land with an installed capacity of 25,000 TPA. It manufactures stainless steel ingots through three furnaces by melting of Stainless Steel scrap, rolling of ingots to stainless steel Rounds &Flats followed by heat treatment annealing furnace and Bright Bar Unit.The Company established Furance II, total Quality Management and 3rd Furance in year 2004 and 2012 respectively. It further established 16 Rolling Mill in 2003. It invested in Joint Venture at Vietnam with melting unit and bright
Read More
The Mangalam Alloys Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹41.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangalam Alloys Ltd is ₹102.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mangalam Alloys Ltd is 9.03 and 0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangalam Alloys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangalam Alloys Ltd is ₹32.55 and ₹55.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mangalam Alloys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -19.00%, 6 Month at 2.69%, 3 Month at 1.94% and 1 Month at 5.00%.
