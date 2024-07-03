iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalam Alloys Ltd Share Price

41.5
(-1.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.05
  • Day's High42
  • 52 Wk High55.85
  • Prev. Close42
  • Day's Low40.6
  • 52 Wk Low 32.55
  • Turnover (lac)11.28
  • P/E9.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value54.95
  • EPS4.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)102.45
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mangalam Alloys Ltd KEY RATIOS

Mangalam Alloys Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Mangalam Alloys Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mangalam Alloys Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:52 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.74%

Non-Promoter- 40.25%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mangalam Alloys Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.69

18.56

18.56

18.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

110.02

60.47

50.39

45.34

Net Worth

134.71

79.03

68.95

63.9

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

310.65

301.03

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

310.65

301.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.63

0.93

View Annually Results

Mangalam Alloys Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mangalam Alloys Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mangalam Alloys Ltd

Summary

Mangalam Alloys Limited was incorporated by the promoters Mr. Uttamchand Chandanmal Mehta & Mr. Maheshchand Jain with an aim of running stainless steel melting unit as part of business growth. The Company registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli on August 1, 1988 as Mangalam Alloys Private Limited, which subsequently was converted into a Public Limited Company as Mangalam Alloys Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on April 20, 1995, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Stainless Steel, Special Steel, Alloys Steel Melting and further processing unit i.e. up to Bright Bar Fasteners engineering products. The Company is a stainless steel unit manufacturing SS Ingots, Round Bar, RCS, Bright bar, different sections/ profiles like square, hex, angle, patti, etc, Forging and making fasteners. The Company is having integrated stainless steel manufacturing unit covering 40,000 sq. meters land with an installed capacity of 25,000 TPA. It manufactures stainless steel ingots through three furnaces by melting of Stainless Steel scrap, rolling of ingots to stainless steel Rounds &Flats followed by heat treatment annealing furnace and Bright Bar Unit.The Company established Furance II, total Quality Management and 3rd Furance in year 2004 and 2012 respectively. It further established 16 Rolling Mill in 2003. It invested in Joint Venture at Vietnam with melting unit and bright
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mangalam Alloys Ltd share price today?

The Mangalam Alloys Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹41.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Alloys Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangalam Alloys Ltd is ₹102.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mangalam Alloys Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mangalam Alloys Ltd is 9.03 and 0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mangalam Alloys Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangalam Alloys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangalam Alloys Ltd is ₹32.55 and ₹55.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mangalam Alloys Ltd?

Mangalam Alloys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -19.00%, 6 Month at 2.69%, 3 Month at 1.94% and 1 Month at 5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mangalam Alloys Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mangalam Alloys Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.74 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.26 %

