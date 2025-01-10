Mangalam Alloys Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.69
18.56
18.56
18.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
110.02
60.47
50.39
45.34
Net Worth
134.71
79.03
68.95
63.9
Minority Interest
Debt
150.54
153.53
163.62
167.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.74
7.74
4.86
3.82
Total Liabilities
292.99
240.3
237.43
235.42
Fixed Assets
95.67
83.51
82.45
77.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0.04
19.22
19.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.57
0
0
0
Networking Capital
188.09
155.37
134.38
136.35
Inventories
146.16
125.73
116.54
127.96
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
88.89
91.14
58.6
59.36
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
54.87
30.21
22.48
25.72
Sundry Creditors
-96.76
-82.15
-55.52
-69.06
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.06
-9.56
-7.72
-7.63
Cash
4.61
1.38
1.38
1.98
Total Assets
292.98
240.3
237.43
235.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.