Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

1. To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024; 2. To consider and transit any other business, if any, which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. Mangalam Alloys Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Mangalam Alloys Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a meeting of the Board of Directors was held today i.e. Tuesday, 06th August, 2024 as required under Regulation 30 (Schedule III Part A (7) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today has considered and approved the following:1. Acknowledgment of Resignation of Ms. Karuna Santoshkumar Khatri (DIN: 10171747) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 2. Reconstitution of Committees.The details as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFO/ CMD/ 4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 w.r.t. Resignation of Non-Executive Independent Director of listed entity are enclosed in Annexure I.The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 2:00 P.M. and closed at around 2:30 PM.

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 30 Jul 2024

Mangalam Alloys Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 30, 2024.In that meeting the Board has decided the following matters:1. To consider and Approve draft Directors Report of the company for the year ended on March 31, 2024.2. To Consider and Approve Notice of 36th Annual General meeting of the Company. 3. To call Annual General meeting of Company and fix time, date, day & Venue.4. To fix date of Book Closure of Company.5. To Appoint M/s GR Shah & Associates as a Scrutinizer for 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

1. To consider and approve Annual Audited Standalone Results of the Company for the half and year ended March 31, 2024 together with the Auditor Mangalam Alloys Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024.1. The Audited Financial Results for the half and year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion on Financial Results of the Company issued by M/s. KPSJ & Associates LLP, Statutory Auditor for the half and year ended on March 31, 2024.2. Appointment of M/s. G R Shah & Associates as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for Financial Year 2023-24.3. Appointment of M/s. Rathore & Associates, Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditors of the Company for Financial Year 2023-24.4. Appointment of M/s KVM & Co., Cost Accountants as the Cost Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024-25.5. Recommend to re- appointment of M/S. KPSJ & Associates LLP (Firm Registration Number-124845W/W100209), Chartered Accountant as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the period of 5 years as a second term; (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 17 May 2024