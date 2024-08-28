|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|MAL: Mangalam Alloys Limited has informed that The 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 28th August, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at Plot No. 3123-3126, GIDC Phase III, Chhatral, Dist. Gandhinagar-382729. Mangalam Alloys Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 28th August, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/08/2024) Mangalam Alloys Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 28, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/08/2024)
