Summary

Mangalam Worldwide Limited was originally incorporated on December 11, 1995 as Temchem Exports Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Hindprakash Exim Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 30, 2007 from Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Later, the name changed to Mangalam Worldwide Private Limited dated October 13, 2014. Consequent upon conversion of the Companys status into Public Limited Company, name was Company changed to Mangalam Worldwide Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 16, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company was originally formed in 1995 by Shareholders namely Mr. Suresh J. Sharma and Mr. Bhavin K. Shah with the main object of trading in textile, Chemicals and other Intermediates etc. Later, in November 2000 such then existing shareholders had transferred their stake to Mr. Dinesh Gupta and Mr. Sachin Modi. In the year 2002, Company was taken over by Mangalam Group. At present, majority of the stake belongs to Promoters, Mr. Vipin Prakash Mangal, Mr. Chanakya Prakash Mangal and Mr. Chandragupt Prakash Mangal. The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Stainless Steel (SS) Billets and rolling of SS Flat Bars with fully integrated infrastructure consisting of steel melting shops, rolling mills and finishing machines at plants located at Halol (Unit-I) and Changodar (Unit-II), Gujarat. The Company also does the manufacturi

