SectorSteel
Open₹161.3
Prev. Close₹161.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.68
Day's High₹161.3
Day's Low₹160
52 Week's High₹184
52 Week's Low₹111.35
Book Value₹70.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)392.01
P/E15.09
EPS10.69
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.9
24.5
18.01
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
136.26
104.1
27.47
12.62
Net Worth
172.16
128.6
45.48
12.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
301.91
326.93
31.36
yoy growth (%)
-7.65
942.31
Raw materials
-223.17
-291.43
-31.05
As % of sales
73.91
89.14
99.01
Employee costs
-3.77
-1.68
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.64
1.86
0.01
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.94
-0.48
0
Working capital
-0.23
22.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.65
942.31
Op profit growth
121.12
14,468.59
EBIT growth
96.83
3,150.81
Net profit growth
96.01
17,877.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
818.11
644.49
523.03
301.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
818.11
644.49
523.03
301.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.36
5.58
10.45
1.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Vipin Prakash Mangal
Managing Director
Chanakya Prakash Mangal
Managing Director
Chandragupt Prakash Mangal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anilkumar Shyamlal Agrawal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pritu Gupta
Non Executive Director
Sarika Modi
Whole Time Director & CFO
Mohit Kailash Agrawal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mangalam Worldwide Ltd
Summary
Mangalam Worldwide Limited was originally incorporated on December 11, 1995 as Temchem Exports Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Hindprakash Exim Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 30, 2007 from Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Later, the name changed to Mangalam Worldwide Private Limited dated October 13, 2014. Consequent upon conversion of the Companys status into Public Limited Company, name was Company changed to Mangalam Worldwide Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 16, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company was originally formed in 1995 by Shareholders namely Mr. Suresh J. Sharma and Mr. Bhavin K. Shah with the main object of trading in textile, Chemicals and other Intermediates etc. Later, in November 2000 such then existing shareholders had transferred their stake to Mr. Dinesh Gupta and Mr. Sachin Modi. In the year 2002, Company was taken over by Mangalam Group. At present, majority of the stake belongs to Promoters, Mr. Vipin Prakash Mangal, Mr. Chanakya Prakash Mangal and Mr. Chandragupt Prakash Mangal. The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Stainless Steel (SS) Billets and rolling of SS Flat Bars with fully integrated infrastructure consisting of steel melting shops, rolling mills and finishing machines at plants located at Halol (Unit-I) and Changodar (Unit-II), Gujarat. The Company also does the manufacturi
The Mangalam Worldwide Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹160 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd is ₹392.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd is 15.09 and 2.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangalam Worldwide Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd is ₹111.35 and ₹184 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mangalam Worldwide Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 16.30%, 1 Year at 26.71%, 6 Month at 17.14%, 3 Month at 10.10% and 1 Month at -2.45%.
