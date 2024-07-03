iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalam Worldwide Ltd Share Price

160
(-0.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:04:11 PM

  • Open161.3
  • Day's High161.3
  • 52 Wk High184
  • Prev. Close161.3
  • Day's Low160
  • 52 Wk Low 111.35
  • Turnover (lac)7.68
  • P/E15.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value70.88
  • EPS10.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)392.01
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mangalam Worldwide Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

161.3

Prev. Close

161.3

Turnover(Lac.)

7.68

Day's High

161.3

Day's Low

160

52 Week's High

184

52 Week's Low

111.35

Book Value

70.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

392.01

P/E

15.09

EPS

10.69

Divi. Yield

0

Mangalam Worldwide Ltd Corporate Action

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

19 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

Mangalam Worldwide Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Mangalam Worldwide Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:26 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.41%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 32.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mangalam Worldwide Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.9

24.5

18.01

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

136.26

104.1

27.47

12.62

Net Worth

172.16

128.6

45.48

12.82

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

301.91

326.93

31.36

yoy growth (%)

-7.65

942.31

Raw materials

-223.17

-291.43

-31.05

As % of sales

73.91

89.14

99.01

Employee costs

-3.77

-1.68

-0.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.64

1.86

0.01

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.94

-0.48

0

Working capital

-0.23

22.65

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.65

942.31

Op profit growth

121.12

14,468.59

EBIT growth

96.83

3,150.81

Net profit growth

96.01

17,877.26

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

818.11

644.49

523.03

301.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

818.11

644.49

523.03

301.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.36

5.58

10.45

1.39

View Annually Results

Mangalam Worldwide Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mangalam Worldwide Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Vipin Prakash Mangal

Managing Director

Chanakya Prakash Mangal

Managing Director

Chandragupt Prakash Mangal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anilkumar Shyamlal Agrawal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pritu Gupta

Non Executive Director

Sarika Modi

Whole Time Director & CFO

Mohit Kailash Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mangalam Worldwide Ltd

Summary

Mangalam Worldwide Limited was originally incorporated on December 11, 1995 as Temchem Exports Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Hindprakash Exim Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 30, 2007 from Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Later, the name changed to Mangalam Worldwide Private Limited dated October 13, 2014. Consequent upon conversion of the Companys status into Public Limited Company, name was Company changed to Mangalam Worldwide Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 16, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company was originally formed in 1995 by Shareholders namely Mr. Suresh J. Sharma and Mr. Bhavin K. Shah with the main object of trading in textile, Chemicals and other Intermediates etc. Later, in November 2000 such then existing shareholders had transferred their stake to Mr. Dinesh Gupta and Mr. Sachin Modi. In the year 2002, Company was taken over by Mangalam Group. At present, majority of the stake belongs to Promoters, Mr. Vipin Prakash Mangal, Mr. Chanakya Prakash Mangal and Mr. Chandragupt Prakash Mangal. The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Stainless Steel (SS) Billets and rolling of SS Flat Bars with fully integrated infrastructure consisting of steel melting shops, rolling mills and finishing machines at plants located at Halol (Unit-I) and Changodar (Unit-II), Gujarat. The Company also does the manufacturi
Company FAQs

What is the Mangalam Worldwide Ltd share price today?

The Mangalam Worldwide Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹160 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd is ₹392.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd is 15.09 and 2.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangalam Worldwide Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd is ₹111.35 and ₹184 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd?

Mangalam Worldwide Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 16.30%, 1 Year at 26.71%, 6 Month at 17.14%, 3 Month at 10.10% and 1 Month at -2.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.54 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 36.40 %

