Mangalam Worldwide Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 18, 2024. Mangalam Worldwide Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of 28th Annual General Meeting to be held on August 21, 20248 alongwith copy of Annual Report 2023-24 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024) Mangalam Worldwide Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 21, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/08/2024) Mangalam Worldwide Limited has submitted the Exchange Voting Results alongwith a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024)