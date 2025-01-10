Mangalam Worldwide Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.9
24.5
18.01
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
136.26
104.1
27.47
12.62
Net Worth
172.16
128.6
45.48
12.82
Minority Interest
Debt
102.45
84.71
46.88
16.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.21
6.11
7.05
0
Total Liabilities
280.82
219.42
99.41
28.95
Fixed Assets
92.67
78.94
51.35
1.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.65
3.65
3.71
4.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.94
1.09
0.86
0
Networking Capital
181.1
130.77
38.21
22.2
Inventories
145.51
64.52
34.88
25.43
Inventory Days
30.74
Sundry Debtors
99.18
52.18
15.47
9.54
Debtor Days
11.53
Other Current Assets
59.78
43.62
11.92
4.39
Sundry Creditors
-47.87
-12.39
-18.13
-16.23
Creditor Days
19.62
Other Current Liabilities
-75.5
-17.16
-5.93
-0.92
Cash
2.45
4.96
5.25
0.83
Total Assets
280.81
219.41
99.38
28.95
