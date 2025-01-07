iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalam Worldwide Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

157
(-0.03%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

301.91

326.93

31.36

yoy growth (%)

-7.65

942.31

Raw materials

-223.17

-291.43

-31.05

As % of sales

73.91

89.14

99.01

Employee costs

-3.77

-1.68

-0.12

As % of sales

1.25

0.51

0.38

Other costs

-70.47

-31.77

-0.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.34

9.72

0.56

Operating profit

4.49

2.03

0.01

OPM

1.48

0.62

0.04

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

Interest expense

-2.21

-1.11

-0.07

Other income

1.39

0.97

0.09

Profit before tax

3.64

1.86

0.01

Taxes

-0.94

-0.48

0

Tax rate

-25.85

-26.04

-55.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.7

1.37

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

2.7

1.37

0

yoy growth (%)

96.01

17,877.26

NPM

0.89

0.42

0.02

