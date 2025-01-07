Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
301.91
326.93
31.36
yoy growth (%)
-7.65
942.31
Raw materials
-223.17
-291.43
-31.05
As % of sales
73.91
89.14
99.01
Employee costs
-3.77
-1.68
-0.12
As % of sales
1.25
0.51
0.38
Other costs
-70.47
-31.77
-0.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.34
9.72
0.56
Operating profit
4.49
2.03
0.01
OPM
1.48
0.62
0.04
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
Interest expense
-2.21
-1.11
-0.07
Other income
1.39
0.97
0.09
Profit before tax
3.64
1.86
0.01
Taxes
-0.94
-0.48
0
Tax rate
-25.85
-26.04
-55.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.7
1.37
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
2.7
1.37
0
yoy growth (%)
96.01
17,877.26
NPM
0.89
0.42
0.02
