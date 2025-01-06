Mangalam Worldwide Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.64
1.86
0.01
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.94
-0.48
0
Working capital
-0.23
22.65
Other operating items
Operating
2.43
23.99
Capital expenditure
0.04
0.04
Free cash flow
2.48
24.03
Equity raised
19.85
9.84
Investing
0
3.89
Financing
14.16
19.89
Dividends paid
0.01
0.01
0
Net in cash
36.52
57.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.