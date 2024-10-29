iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalam Worldwide Ltd Board Meeting

162
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Mangalam World. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Dec 202416 Dec 2024
Mangalam Worldwide Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on December 16, 2024-proposed Incorporation of a Wholly-owned Subsidiary (WOS) of the Company.
Board Meeting29 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Mangalam Worldwide Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Mangalam Worldwide Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting3 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
Mangalam Worldwide Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 03, 2024.
Board Meeting7 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Mangalam Worldwide Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Mangalam Worldwide Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 20248 Jul 2024
To approve Board of Directors Report for the financial year 2023-24 , to fix record date for payment of dividend, if approved in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, for the financial year 2023-24 and other business matters Mangalam Worldwide Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting19 Apr 202411 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend Mangalam Worldwide Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Mangalam Worldwide Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 19, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 1 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/04/2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
Mangalam Worldwide Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 21, 2024.
Board Meeting15 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
To consider Fund Raising Mangalam Worldwide Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/02/2024)

