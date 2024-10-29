|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Dec 2024
|16 Dec 2024
|Mangalam Worldwide Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on December 16, 2024-proposed Incorporation of a Wholly-owned Subsidiary (WOS) of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Mangalam Worldwide Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Mangalam Worldwide Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|Mangalam Worldwide Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 03, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Mangalam Worldwide Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Mangalam Worldwide Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|To approve Board of Directors Report for the financial year 2023-24 , to fix record date for payment of dividend, if approved in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, for the financial year 2023-24 and other business matters Mangalam Worldwide Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Apr 2024
|11 Apr 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend Mangalam Worldwide Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Mangalam Worldwide Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 19, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 1 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|Mangalam Worldwide Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 21, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|15 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|To consider Fund Raising Mangalam Worldwide Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/02/2024)
