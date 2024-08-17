iifl-logo-icon 1
Adhunik Metaliks Ltd Share Price

0.5
(0.00%)
Nov 29, 2019|03:28:55 PM

Adhunik Metaliks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

0.5

Prev. Close

0.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.16

Day's High

0.55

Day's Low

0.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

57.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.18

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Adhunik Metaliks Ltd Corporate Action

Adhunik Metaliks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Adhunik Metaliks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:50 AM
Jun-2020Mar-2020Mar-2019Dec-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.67%

Non-Promoter- 2.36%

Institutions: 2.36%

Non-Institutions: 46.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Adhunik Metaliks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

70.56

19.16

15.5

123.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

687.29

889.24

888.55

-3,516.42

Net Worth

757.85

908.4

904.05

-3,392.92

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014

Revenue

661.53

460.35

598.1

1,691.46

yoy growth (%)

43.7

-23.03

-64.63

2.27

Raw materials

-563.97

-392.73

-653.15

-1,148.31

As % of sales

85.25

85.3

109.2

67.88

Employee costs

-40.13

-28.87

-41.1

-56.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014

Profit before tax

-541.61

-374.1

-615.01

-10.34

Depreciation

-124.72

-101.49

-97.43

-98.7

Tax paid

-111.58

25.3

206.4

10.64

Working capital

-281.14

-35.13

-267.08

163.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.7

-23.03

-64.63

2.27

Op profit growth

50.32

-70.6

-220.19

-6.45

EBIT growth

35.74

-51.75

-281.42

-8.66

Net profit growth

117.74

-2.12

-1,32,505.24

-89.05

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014

Gross Sales

729.11

719.86

722.16

1,107.07

2,552.92

Excise Duty

20.04

60.49

63.99

0

0

Net Sales

709.07

659.37

658.17

1,107.07

2,552.92

Other Operating Income

11.31

2.1

1.04

1.23

2.75

Other Income

9.81

10.01

26.74

6.41

91.69

Adhunik Metaliks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Adhunik Metaliks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Uday Gupta

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Mahesh Konodia

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Rajiv Bajaj

Company Secretary

Ashwani Ladha

Independent Director

Kanak Vishnudutt Jani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Adhunik Metaliks Ltd

Summary

Adhunik Metaliks Ltd is one of the leading player in the manufacture of alloy and special steel in Eastern India. They are the manufacturer of auto-grade alloy steel, stainless steel and engineering steel. They are also in the development of captive mines, leading to backward integration and development of mines to create a pipeline of manganese and iron ore. They are having their plant location at Rourkela in Orissa.The company is the flagship of the Adhunik Group of companies. Adhunik group is an established player in the Iron & Steel and Ferro-Alloys industry with a presence largely in Eastern India. The group has various activities like manufacturing, processing, trading of iron & steel scrap, and secondary as well as primary products and has set up manufacturing facilities in the States of West Bengal, Orissa, Jharkhand and Meghalaya. Adhunik Metaliks Ltd was incorporated in the year 2001 as Neepaz Metaliks Pvt Ltd with an aim of manufacturing value added steel products having application in automotive industry, engineering sector as well as the household sector. The company was converted into a public company on February 2004. On July 22, 2005 the name of the company was changed from Neepaz Metaliks Ltd to Adhunik Metaliks Ltd.The company started their operations in the year 2003 and the plant has been set up in a phased manner. Operations in the Unit I and Unit II commissioned in the year 2003 and 2005 respectively. From May 11, 2006, the DRI (Sponge Iron) plant has st
