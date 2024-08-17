Summary

Adhunik Metaliks Ltd is one of the leading player in the manufacture of alloy and special steel in Eastern India. They are the manufacturer of auto-grade alloy steel, stainless steel and engineering steel. They are also in the development of captive mines, leading to backward integration and development of mines to create a pipeline of manganese and iron ore. They are having their plant location at Rourkela in Orissa.The company is the flagship of the Adhunik Group of companies. Adhunik group is an established player in the Iron & Steel and Ferro-Alloys industry with a presence largely in Eastern India. The group has various activities like manufacturing, processing, trading of iron & steel scrap, and secondary as well as primary products and has set up manufacturing facilities in the States of West Bengal, Orissa, Jharkhand and Meghalaya. Adhunik Metaliks Ltd was incorporated in the year 2001 as Neepaz Metaliks Pvt Ltd with an aim of manufacturing value added steel products having application in automotive industry, engineering sector as well as the household sector. The company was converted into a public company on February 2004. On July 22, 2005 the name of the company was changed from Neepaz Metaliks Ltd to Adhunik Metaliks Ltd.The company started their operations in the year 2003 and the plant has been set up in a phased manner. Operations in the Unit I and Unit II commissioned in the year 2003 and 2005 respectively. From May 11, 2006, the DRI (Sponge Iron) plant has st

Read More