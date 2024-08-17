SectorSteel
Open₹0.5
Prev. Close₹0.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹0.55
Day's Low₹0.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹57.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.18
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
70.56
19.16
15.5
123.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
687.29
889.24
888.55
-3,516.42
Net Worth
757.85
908.4
904.05
-3,392.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
Revenue
661.53
460.35
598.1
1,691.46
yoy growth (%)
43.7
-23.03
-64.63
2.27
Raw materials
-563.97
-392.73
-653.15
-1,148.31
As % of sales
85.25
85.3
109.2
67.88
Employee costs
-40.13
-28.87
-41.1
-56.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
Profit before tax
-541.61
-374.1
-615.01
-10.34
Depreciation
-124.72
-101.49
-97.43
-98.7
Tax paid
-111.58
25.3
206.4
10.64
Working capital
-281.14
-35.13
-267.08
163.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.7
-23.03
-64.63
2.27
Op profit growth
50.32
-70.6
-220.19
-6.45
EBIT growth
35.74
-51.75
-281.42
-8.66
Net profit growth
117.74
-2.12
-1,32,505.24
-89.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
Gross Sales
729.11
719.86
722.16
1,107.07
2,552.92
Excise Duty
20.04
60.49
63.99
0
0
Net Sales
709.07
659.37
658.17
1,107.07
2,552.92
Other Operating Income
11.31
2.1
1.04
1.23
2.75
Other Income
9.81
10.01
26.74
6.41
91.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Uday Gupta
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Mahesh Konodia
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Rajiv Bajaj
Company Secretary
Ashwani Ladha
Independent Director
Kanak Vishnudutt Jani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Adhunik Metaliks Ltd
Summary
Adhunik Metaliks Ltd is one of the leading player in the manufacture of alloy and special steel in Eastern India. They are the manufacturer of auto-grade alloy steel, stainless steel and engineering steel. They are also in the development of captive mines, leading to backward integration and development of mines to create a pipeline of manganese and iron ore. They are having their plant location at Rourkela in Orissa.The company is the flagship of the Adhunik Group of companies. Adhunik group is an established player in the Iron & Steel and Ferro-Alloys industry with a presence largely in Eastern India. The group has various activities like manufacturing, processing, trading of iron & steel scrap, and secondary as well as primary products and has set up manufacturing facilities in the States of West Bengal, Orissa, Jharkhand and Meghalaya. Adhunik Metaliks Ltd was incorporated in the year 2001 as Neepaz Metaliks Pvt Ltd with an aim of manufacturing value added steel products having application in automotive industry, engineering sector as well as the household sector. The company was converted into a public company on February 2004. On July 22, 2005 the name of the company was changed from Neepaz Metaliks Ltd to Adhunik Metaliks Ltd.The company started their operations in the year 2003 and the plant has been set up in a phased manner. Operations in the Unit I and Unit II commissioned in the year 2003 and 2005 respectively. From May 11, 2006, the DRI (Sponge Iron) plant has st
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.