iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Adhunik Metaliks Ltd Key Ratios

0.5
(0.00%)
Nov 29, 2019|03:28:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Adhunik Metaliks Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

72.76

-40.52

-56.63

-13.67

Op profit growth

65.47

-47.32

-131.32

-25

EBIT growth

41.24

-28.98

-166.58

-26.68

Net profit growth

128.72

33.81

-1,296.84

-53.66

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-11.34

-11.84

-13.37

18.5

EBIT margin

-24.56

-30.04

-25.16

16.38

Net profit margin

-129.96

-98.16

-43.63

1.58

RoCE

-6.54

-3.76

-5.38

6.94

RoNW

36.27

-35.69

-9.13

0.64

RoA

-8.65

-3.07

-2.33

0.16

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

3.28

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-135.15

-64.27

-51.06

-8.54

Book value per share

-151.99

-13.18

86.58

127.69

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

15.94

P/CEPS

-0.05

-0.17

-0.3

-6.12

P/B

-0.04

-0.84

0.17

0.4

EV/EBIDTA

-55.33

-92.54

-32.77

6.34

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

9.96

-13.19

-33.9

-4.51

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

146.89

171.72

133.85

103.92

Inventory days

244.01

458.71

295.68

143.52

Creditor days

-91.2

-139.12

-131.54

-142.76

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.47

0.5

0.61

-1.11

Net debt / equity

-2.62

-28.31

3.85

1.86

Net debt / op. profit

-38.15

-59.08

-27.84

6.2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-79.91

-74.28

-73.15

-58.91

Employee costs

-5.89

-7.29

-6.06

-3.67

Other costs

-25.52

-30.26

-34.15

-18.9

Adhunik Metaliks Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Adhunik Metaliks Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.