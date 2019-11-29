Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
72.76
-40.52
-56.63
-13.67
Op profit growth
65.47
-47.32
-131.32
-25
EBIT growth
41.24
-28.98
-166.58
-26.68
Net profit growth
128.72
33.81
-1,296.84
-53.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-11.34
-11.84
-13.37
18.5
EBIT margin
-24.56
-30.04
-25.16
16.38
Net profit margin
-129.96
-98.16
-43.63
1.58
RoCE
-6.54
-3.76
-5.38
6.94
RoNW
36.27
-35.69
-9.13
0.64
RoA
-8.65
-3.07
-2.33
0.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
3.28
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-135.15
-64.27
-51.06
-8.54
Book value per share
-151.99
-13.18
86.58
127.69
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
15.94
P/CEPS
-0.05
-0.17
-0.3
-6.12
P/B
-0.04
-0.84
0.17
0.4
EV/EBIDTA
-55.33
-92.54
-32.77
6.34
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
9.96
-13.19
-33.9
-4.51
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
146.89
171.72
133.85
103.92
Inventory days
244.01
458.71
295.68
143.52
Creditor days
-91.2
-139.12
-131.54
-142.76
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.47
0.5
0.61
-1.11
Net debt / equity
-2.62
-28.31
3.85
1.86
Net debt / op. profit
-38.15
-59.08
-27.84
6.2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-79.91
-74.28
-73.15
-58.91
Employee costs
-5.89
-7.29
-6.06
-3.67
Other costs
-25.52
-30.26
-34.15
-18.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.