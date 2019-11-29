Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
Revenue
661.53
460.35
598.1
1,691.46
yoy growth (%)
43.7
-23.03
-64.63
2.27
Raw materials
-563.97
-392.73
-653.15
-1,148.31
As % of sales
85.25
85.3
109.2
67.88
Employee costs
-40.13
-28.87
-41.1
-56.46
As % of sales
6.06
6.27
6.87
3.33
Other costs
-181.28
-121.15
-184.13
-253.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.4
26.31
30.78
14.98
Operating profit
-123.85
-82.39
-280.27
233.18
OPM
-18.72
-17.89
-46.85
13.78
Depreciation
-124.72
-101.49
-97.43
-98.7
Interest expense
-302.23
-197.76
-249.46
-211.82
Other income
9.2
7.55
12.15
67
Profit before tax
-541.61
-374.1
-615.01
-10.34
Taxes
-111.58
25.3
206.4
10.64
Tax rate
20.6
-6.76
-33.56
-102.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-653.19
-348.8
-408.6
0.3
Exceptional items
-217.66
-51.13
0
0
Net profit
-870.85
-399.93
-408.6
0.3
yoy growth (%)
117.74
-2.12
-1,32,505.24
-89.05
NPM
-131.64
-86.87
-68.31
0.01
