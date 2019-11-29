iifl-logo-icon 1
Adhunik Metaliks Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.5
(0.00%)
Nov 29, 2019|03:28:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Adhunik Metaliks Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014

Revenue

661.53

460.35

598.1

1,691.46

yoy growth (%)

43.7

-23.03

-64.63

2.27

Raw materials

-563.97

-392.73

-653.15

-1,148.31

As % of sales

85.25

85.3

109.2

67.88

Employee costs

-40.13

-28.87

-41.1

-56.46

As % of sales

6.06

6.27

6.87

3.33

Other costs

-181.28

-121.15

-184.13

-253.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.4

26.31

30.78

14.98

Operating profit

-123.85

-82.39

-280.27

233.18

OPM

-18.72

-17.89

-46.85

13.78

Depreciation

-124.72

-101.49

-97.43

-98.7

Interest expense

-302.23

-197.76

-249.46

-211.82

Other income

9.2

7.55

12.15

67

Profit before tax

-541.61

-374.1

-615.01

-10.34

Taxes

-111.58

25.3

206.4

10.64

Tax rate

20.6

-6.76

-33.56

-102.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-653.19

-348.8

-408.6

0.3

Exceptional items

-217.66

-51.13

0

0

Net profit

-870.85

-399.93

-408.6

0.3

yoy growth (%)

117.74

-2.12

-1,32,505.24

-89.05

NPM

-131.64

-86.87

-68.31

0.01

QUICKLINKS FOR Adhunik Metaliks Ltd

