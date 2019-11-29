iifl-logo-icon 1
Adhunik Metaliks Ltd Balance Sheet

0.5
(0.00%)
Nov 29, 2019|03:28:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

70.56

19.16

15.5

123.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

687.29

889.24

888.55

-3,516.42

Net Worth

757.85

908.4

904.05

-3,392.92

Minority Interest

Debt

415.06

410.27

420

2,446.17

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,172.91

1,318.67

1,324.05

-946.75

Fixed Assets

1,183.6

1,279.5

1,322.71

410

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-47.92

25.63

-18.38

-1,358.92

Inventories

109.41

35.81

21.69

37.23

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

12.64

0.01

0.01

11.73

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

50.8

41

49.86

64.47

Sundry Creditors

-16.55

-13.32

-55.64

-250.25

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-204.22

-37.87

-34.3

-1,222.1

Cash

37.24

13.53

19.71

2.17

Total Assets

1,172.92

1,318.66

1,324.04

-946.75

