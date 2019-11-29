Adhunik Metaliks Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
70.56
19.16
15.5
123.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
687.29
889.24
888.55
-3,516.42
Net Worth
757.85
908.4
904.05
-3,392.92
Minority Interest
Debt
415.06
410.27
420
2,446.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,172.91
1,318.67
1,324.05
-946.75
Fixed Assets
1,183.6
1,279.5
1,322.71
410
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-47.92
25.63
-18.38
-1,358.92
Inventories
109.41
35.81
21.69
37.23
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
12.64
0.01
0.01
11.73
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
50.8
41
49.86
64.47
Sundry Creditors
-16.55
-13.32
-55.64
-250.25
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-204.22
-37.87
-34.3
-1,222.1
Cash
37.24
13.53
19.71
2.17
Total Assets
1,172.92
1,318.66
1,324.04
-946.75
