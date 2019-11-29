iifl-logo-icon 1
Adhunik Metaliks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.5
(0.00%)
Nov 29, 2019

QUICKLINKS FOR Adhunik Metaliks Ltd

Adhunik Metaliks Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014

Profit before tax

-541.61

-374.1

-615.01

-10.34

Depreciation

-124.72

-101.49

-97.43

-98.7

Tax paid

-111.58

25.3

206.4

10.64

Working capital

-281.14

-35.13

-267.08

163.7

Other operating items

Operating

-1,059.06

-485.43

-773.11

65.3

Capital expenditure

-367.78

-0.2

356.08

257.95

Free cash flow

-1,426.84

-485.63

-417.03

323.25

Equity raised

-80.35

1,126.74

2,140.62

2,181.63

Investing

-0.01

0.01

0

-0.01

Financing

257.18

229.05

389.57

205.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,250.02

870.16

2,113.15

2,709.99

