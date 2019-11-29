Adhunik Metaliks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
Profit before tax
-541.61
-374.1
-615.01
-10.34
Depreciation
-124.72
-101.49
-97.43
-98.7
Tax paid
-111.58
25.3
206.4
10.64
Working capital
-281.14
-35.13
-267.08
163.7
Other operating items
Operating
-1,059.06
-485.43
-773.11
65.3
Capital expenditure
-367.78
-0.2
356.08
257.95
Free cash flow
-1,426.84
-485.63
-417.03
323.25
Equity raised
-80.35
1,126.74
2,140.62
2,181.63
Investing
-0.01
0.01
0
-0.01
Financing
257.18
229.05
389.57
205.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,250.02
870.16
2,113.15
2,709.99
