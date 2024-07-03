Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹1,165
Prev. Close₹1,160.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹865.47
Day's High₹1,198
Day's Low₹1,090
52 Week's High₹1,277
52 Week's Low₹495.2
Book Value₹414.58
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,824.75
P/E20.55
EPS56.41
Divi. Yield0.86
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.86
21.86
21.86
21.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,669.58
1,467.61
1,345.6
1,132.35
Net Worth
1,691.44
1,489.47
1,367.46
1,154.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,706.03
1,187.99
1,198.92
1,344.15
yoy growth (%)
43.6
-0.91
-10.8
6.89
Raw materials
-967.26
-611.86
-624.46
-765.73
As % of sales
56.69
51.5
52.08
56.96
Employee costs
-59.55
-57.34
-57.73
-50.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
325.83
255.03
167.9
174.59
Depreciation
-45.87
-44.15
-42.61
-37.22
Tax paid
-82.92
-64.73
-30.78
-59.71
Working capital
399.24
341.34
125.21
-24.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.6
-0.91
-10.8
6.89
Op profit growth
28.52
34.88
-3.91
-29.33
EBIT growth
29.5
48.79
-3.97
-26.37
Net profit growth
27.64
38.78
19.35
-26.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
1,959.49
1,706.03
1,188.04
1,198.93
1,406.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,959.49
1,706.03
1,188.04
1,198.93
1,406.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
48.66
51.54
42.8
23.27
25.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
B N Kalyani
Non Executive Director
S M Kheny
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
D R Puranik
Non Executive Director
Amit B Kalyani
Non Executive Director
Madan U Takale
Managing Director
Ravindra Kumar Goyal
Independent Director
Arun P Pawar
Non Executive Director
Sunita B Kalyani
Independent Director
Sachin K. Mandlik
Independent Director
Shrikrishna K Adivarekar
Independent Director
Shruti Shah
Independent Director
Ahmad Javed
Independent Director
Sanjeev G Joglekar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kalyani Steels Ltd
Summary
Kalyani Steels Limited (KSL) is a part of the over $3.0 billion Kalyani Group. Established in 1973, the Company is an integrated manufacturer of diverse range of steel products with its manufacturing facility located at Hospet Works in Karnataka. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of Iron and Steel Products. It operates mines in Bellary region of Karnataka and the Captive coke plant is set up in Bellur Industrial Estate in Dharwad, Karnataka. During the year 1997, the company had set up its Ginegera Plant. The Company had entered into a technical and management consultancy contract with the Gulf Venture, Company at Doha, in the State of Qatar for processing scrap in the year 1979. In 1981, to manufacture 1, 00,000 sets of hydraulic air and air over hydraulic brakes and brake systems, the Company promoted a new company under the name and style of Kalyani Brakes Ltd in collaboration with Bendix Group of Companies, U.S.A. Chakrapani Investment & Trader Ltd and Suryamukhi Investment & Finance Ltd became wholly owned subsidiaries of the company in the year 1983. After two years, in 1985, Laddle Furnace Vacuum Degassing Equipment was installed in the company. Dandakaranya Investment & Trading Ltd., Dronacharya Investment & Trading Ltd., Hastinapur Investment & Trading Ltd., Cornflower Investment & Finance Ltd. and Campamela Investment & Finance Ltd. ceased to be subsidiaries with effect from 12th October of the year 1989. KSL embarked upon an i
Read More
The Kalyani Steels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1105.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kalyani Steels Ltd is ₹4824.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kalyani Steels Ltd is 20.55 and 2.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kalyani Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kalyani Steels Ltd is ₹495.2 and ₹1277 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kalyani Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.55%, 3 Years at 52.82%, 1 Year at 121.66%, 6 Month at 16.77%, 3 Month at 33.57% and 1 Month at 25.75%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.