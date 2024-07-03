Summary

Kalyani Steels Limited (KSL) is a part of the over $3.0 billion Kalyani Group. Established in 1973, the Company is an integrated manufacturer of diverse range of steel products with its manufacturing facility located at Hospet Works in Karnataka. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of Iron and Steel Products. It operates mines in Bellary region of Karnataka and the Captive coke plant is set up in Bellur Industrial Estate in Dharwad, Karnataka. During the year 1997, the company had set up its Ginegera Plant. The Company had entered into a technical and management consultancy contract with the Gulf Venture, Company at Doha, in the State of Qatar for processing scrap in the year 1979. In 1981, to manufacture 1, 00,000 sets of hydraulic air and air over hydraulic brakes and brake systems, the Company promoted a new company under the name and style of Kalyani Brakes Ltd in collaboration with Bendix Group of Companies, U.S.A. Chakrapani Investment & Trader Ltd and Suryamukhi Investment & Finance Ltd became wholly owned subsidiaries of the company in the year 1983. After two years, in 1985, Laddle Furnace Vacuum Degassing Equipment was installed in the company. Dandakaranya Investment & Trading Ltd., Dronacharya Investment & Trading Ltd., Hastinapur Investment & Trading Ltd., Cornflower Investment & Finance Ltd. and Campamela Investment & Finance Ltd. ceased to be subsidiaries with effect from 12th October of the year 1989. KSL embarked upon an i

