Kalyani Steels Ltd Share Price

1,105.25
(-4.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,165
  • Day's High1,198
  • 52 Wk High1,277
  • Prev. Close1,160.85
  • Day's Low1,090
  • 52 Wk Low 495.2
  • Turnover (lac)865.47
  • P/E20.55
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value414.58
  • EPS56.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,824.75
  • Div. Yield0.86
View All Historical Data
Kalyani Steels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

1,165

Prev. Close

1,160.85

Turnover(Lac.)

865.47

Day's High

1,198

Day's Low

1,090

52 Week's High

1,277

52 Week's Low

495.2

Book Value

414.58

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,824.75

P/E

20.55

EPS

56.41

Divi. Yield

0.86

Kalyani Steels Ltd Corporate Action

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

arrow

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jul, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kalyani Steels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kalyani Steels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.70%

Non-Promoter- 14.24%

Institutions: 14.24%

Non-Institutions: 21.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Kalyani Steels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.86

21.86

21.86

21.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,669.58

1,467.61

1,345.6

1,132.35

Net Worth

1,691.44

1,489.47

1,367.46

1,154.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,706.03

1,187.99

1,198.92

1,344.15

yoy growth (%)

43.6

-0.91

-10.8

6.89

Raw materials

-967.26

-611.86

-624.46

-765.73

As % of sales

56.69

51.5

52.08

56.96

Employee costs

-59.55

-57.34

-57.73

-50.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

325.83

255.03

167.9

174.59

Depreciation

-45.87

-44.15

-42.61

-37.22

Tax paid

-82.92

-64.73

-30.78

-59.71

Working capital

399.24

341.34

125.21

-24.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.6

-0.91

-10.8

6.89

Op profit growth

28.52

34.88

-3.91

-29.33

EBIT growth

29.5

48.79

-3.97

-26.37

Net profit growth

27.64

38.78

19.35

-26.58

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

1,959.49

1,706.03

1,188.04

1,198.93

1,406.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,959.49

1,706.03

1,188.04

1,198.93

1,406.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

48.66

51.54

42.8

23.27

25.17

Kalyani Steels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kalyani Steels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

B N Kalyani

Non Executive Director

S M Kheny

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

D R Puranik

Non Executive Director

Amit B Kalyani

Non Executive Director

Madan U Takale

Managing Director

Ravindra Kumar Goyal

Independent Director

Arun P Pawar

Non Executive Director

Sunita B Kalyani

Independent Director

Sachin K. Mandlik

Independent Director

Shrikrishna K Adivarekar

Independent Director

Shruti Shah

Independent Director

Ahmad Javed

Independent Director

Sanjeev G Joglekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kalyani Steels Ltd

Summary

Kalyani Steels Limited (KSL) is a part of the over $3.0 billion Kalyani Group. Established in 1973, the Company is an integrated manufacturer of diverse range of steel products with its manufacturing facility located at Hospet Works in Karnataka. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of Iron and Steel Products. It operates mines in Bellary region of Karnataka and the Captive coke plant is set up in Bellur Industrial Estate in Dharwad, Karnataka. During the year 1997, the company had set up its Ginegera Plant. The Company had entered into a technical and management consultancy contract with the Gulf Venture, Company at Doha, in the State of Qatar for processing scrap in the year 1979. In 1981, to manufacture 1, 00,000 sets of hydraulic air and air over hydraulic brakes and brake systems, the Company promoted a new company under the name and style of Kalyani Brakes Ltd in collaboration with Bendix Group of Companies, U.S.A. Chakrapani Investment & Trader Ltd and Suryamukhi Investment & Finance Ltd became wholly owned subsidiaries of the company in the year 1983. After two years, in 1985, Laddle Furnace Vacuum Degassing Equipment was installed in the company. Dandakaranya Investment & Trading Ltd., Dronacharya Investment & Trading Ltd., Hastinapur Investment & Trading Ltd., Cornflower Investment & Finance Ltd. and Campamela Investment & Finance Ltd. ceased to be subsidiaries with effect from 12th October of the year 1989. KSL embarked upon an i
Company FAQs

What is the Kalyani Steels Ltd share price today?

The Kalyani Steels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1105.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kalyani Steels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kalyani Steels Ltd is ₹4824.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kalyani Steels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kalyani Steels Ltd is 20.55 and 2.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kalyani Steels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kalyani Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kalyani Steels Ltd is ₹495.2 and ₹1277 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kalyani Steels Ltd?

Kalyani Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.55%, 3 Years at 52.82%, 1 Year at 121.66%, 6 Month at 16.77%, 3 Month at 33.57% and 1 Month at 25.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kalyani Steels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kalyani Steels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.70 %
Institutions - 14.25 %
Public - 21.05 %

