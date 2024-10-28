Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

KALYANI STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Appointment of Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company Statement of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

KALYANI STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Statement of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 6.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 3 May 2024

KALYANI STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend the dividend if any on the Equity Shares for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and approval of Dividend 0f Rs.10/- per share of Rs.5/- each i.e.200% (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024