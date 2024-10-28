iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalyani Steels Ltd Board Meeting

1,003.25
(3.13%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:24:56 AM

Kalyani Steels CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
KALYANI STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Appointment of Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company Statement of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
KALYANI STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Statement of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 6.08.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20243 May 2024
KALYANI STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend the dividend if any on the Equity Shares for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and approval of Dividend 0f Rs.10/- per share of Rs.5/- each i.e.200% (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
KALYANI STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Statement of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024)

