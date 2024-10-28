|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|KALYANI STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Appointment of Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company Statement of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|KALYANI STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Statement of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 6.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|KALYANI STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend the dividend if any on the Equity Shares for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and approval of Dividend 0f Rs.10/- per share of Rs.5/- each i.e.200% (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|KALYANI STEELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Statement of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.