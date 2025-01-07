iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalyani Steels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,120
(1.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,706.03

1,187.99

1,198.92

1,344.15

yoy growth (%)

43.6

-0.91

-10.8

6.89

Raw materials

-967.26

-611.86

-624.46

-765.73

As % of sales

56.69

51.5

52.08

56.96

Employee costs

-59.55

-57.34

-57.73

-50.76

As % of sales

3.49

4.82

4.81

3.77

Other costs

-340.63

-255.36

-321.42

-324.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.96

21.49

26.8

24.13

Operating profit

338.56

263.42

195.3

203.25

OPM

19.84

22.17

16.28

15.12

Depreciation

-45.87

-44.15

-42.61

-37.22

Interest expense

-13.2

-6.77

-8.04

-8.63

Other income

46.35

42.53

23.26

17.19

Profit before tax

325.83

255.03

167.9

174.59

Taxes

-82.92

-64.73

-30.78

-59.71

Tax rate

-25.44

-25.38

-18.33

-34.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

242.91

190.3

137.11

114.88

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

242.91

190.3

137.11

114.88

yoy growth (%)

27.64

38.78

19.35

-26.58

NPM

14.23

16.01

11.43

8.54

