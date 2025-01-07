Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,706.03
1,187.99
1,198.92
1,344.15
yoy growth (%)
43.6
-0.91
-10.8
6.89
Raw materials
-967.26
-611.86
-624.46
-765.73
As % of sales
56.69
51.5
52.08
56.96
Employee costs
-59.55
-57.34
-57.73
-50.76
As % of sales
3.49
4.82
4.81
3.77
Other costs
-340.63
-255.36
-321.42
-324.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.96
21.49
26.8
24.13
Operating profit
338.56
263.42
195.3
203.25
OPM
19.84
22.17
16.28
15.12
Depreciation
-45.87
-44.15
-42.61
-37.22
Interest expense
-13.2
-6.77
-8.04
-8.63
Other income
46.35
42.53
23.26
17.19
Profit before tax
325.83
255.03
167.9
174.59
Taxes
-82.92
-64.73
-30.78
-59.71
Tax rate
-25.44
-25.38
-18.33
-34.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
242.91
190.3
137.11
114.88
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
242.91
190.3
137.11
114.88
yoy growth (%)
27.64
38.78
19.35
-26.58
NPM
14.23
16.01
11.43
8.54
