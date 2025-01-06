iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalyani Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,105.25
(-4.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kalyani Steels Ltd

Kalyani Steels FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

325.83

255.03

167.9

174.59

Depreciation

-45.87

-44.15

-42.61

-37.22

Tax paid

-82.92

-64.73

-30.78

-59.71

Working capital

399.24

341.34

125.21

-24.75

Other operating items

Operating

596.27

487.49

219.71

52.9

Capital expenditure

21.73

8

34.78

37.59

Free cash flow

618

495.5

254.49

90.49

Equity raised

2,235.03

1,884.11

1,589.65

1,349.72

Investing

3.25

-33.25

-102.19

45.33

Financing

569.86

168.38

83.94

190.72

Dividends paid

0

0

21.83

21.82

Net in cash

3,426.15

2,514.74

1,847.72

1,698.1

