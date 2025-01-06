Kalyani Steels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
325.83
255.03
167.9
174.59
Depreciation
-45.87
-44.15
-42.61
-37.22
Tax paid
-82.92
-64.73
-30.78
-59.71
Working capital
399.24
341.34
125.21
-24.75
Other operating items
Operating
596.27
487.49
219.71
52.9
Capital expenditure
21.73
8
34.78
37.59
Free cash flow
618
495.5
254.49
90.49
Equity raised
2,235.03
1,884.11
1,589.65
1,349.72
Investing
3.25
-33.25
-102.19
45.33
Financing
569.86
168.38
83.94
190.72
Dividends paid
0
0
21.83
21.82
Net in cash
3,426.15
2,514.74
1,847.72
1,698.1
