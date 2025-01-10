Kalyani Steels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.86
21.86
21.86
21.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,669.58
1,467.61
1,345.6
1,132.35
Net Worth
1,691.44
1,489.47
1,367.46
1,154.21
Minority Interest
Debt
596.24
506.35
438.24
168.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
23.29
19.02
24.24
29.21
Total Liabilities
2,310.97
2,014.84
1,829.94
1,351.8
Fixed Assets
1,114.99
617.31
512.75
393.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
145.38
146.13
147.46
144.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.81
2.76
2.8
2.17
Networking Capital
506.74
499.17
192.69
186.36
Inventories
202.43
323.9
217.61
118.95
Inventory Days
46.55
36.54
Sundry Debtors
420.84
404.7
416.44
249.1
Debtor Days
89.09
76.53
Other Current Assets
159.69
109.02
87.74
119.04
Sundry Creditors
-170.05
-169.19
-194.99
-252.97
Creditor Days
41.71
77.72
Other Current Liabilities
-106.17
-169.26
-334.11
-47.76
Cash
541.05
749.48
974.22
625.96
Total Assets
2,310.97
2,014.85
1,829.92
1,351.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.