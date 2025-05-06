Kalyani Steels Q4 Profit Jumps 27%, Declares ₹10 Dividend

Kalyani Steels Ltd released it Q4 result on May 5, 2025. The company recorded its net profit increase 27% year-on-year to ₹79.2 crore for the January–March quarter from ₹62.4 crore for the same quarter last year.

Kalyani Steels Profit was recorded despite a 5% decline in the company’s other income during the quarter. Quarterly revenues increased 8% year-on-year to ₹544.3 crore, supported by strong demand and healthy operating performance.

The company’s EBITDA of the quarter was at ₹114.25 crore, an increase of 27% compared with the same quarter last financial year. Company EBITDA margin was up 300 basis points at 21% from 17.9% last year. Although other costs increased 33%, Kalyani Steels remained in profit and reported healthy margin improvement.

The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share, 200% on the face value of ₹5 per equity share. The said dividend will be approved at the company’s next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Shares of Kalyani Steels Ltd closed at ₹735 which is a 3.87% dip than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 12.23% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained 3.66% gain in the last one month.

Kalyani Steels Ltd part of Kalyani Group was Established in 1973, Kalyani Steels is a leading manufacturer of forging and engineering quality carbon & alloy steels using the Blast Furnace route.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com