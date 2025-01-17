Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.6
-0.9
-10.8
6.89
Op profit growth
28.61
35.71
-4.99
-28.94
EBIT growth
31.44
50.05
-5.28
-25.96
Net profit growth
28.3
39.28
18.16
-26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.83
22.15
16.17
15.18
EBIT margin
20.17
22.03
14.55
13.7
Net profit margin
14.31
16.01
11.39
8.6
RoCE
22.32
22.28
17.38
18.36
RoNW
4.83
4.47
3.89
3.89
RoA
3.95
4.04
3.4
2.88
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
56.65
43.45
30.66
26.36
Dividend per share
10
7.5
5
5
Cash EPS
45.19
33.31
21.4
17.9
Book value per share
311.73
264.03
220.58
179.31
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.22
7.33
4.11
11.23
P/CEPS
6.55
9.56
5.88
16.54
P/B
0.94
1.21
0.57
1.65
EV/EBIDTA
1.68
3.05
0.87
6.48
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
19.26
18.88
Tax payout
-25.07
-25.41
-18.67
-34.12
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
60.63
74.44
93.13
114.23
Inventory days
36
37.62
36.17
33.46
Creditor days
-47.99
-62.17
-63.27
-73.07
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-25.5
-36.92
-18.15
-19.91
Net debt / equity
-0.46
-0.39
-0.37
0.18
Net debt / op. profit
-1.87
-1.73
-1.85
0.69
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-56.69
-51.5
-52.08
-56.96
Employee costs
-3.49
-4.82
-4.81
-3.77
Other costs
-19.97
-21.52
-26.92
-24.07
