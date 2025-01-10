ON THE AUDIT OF STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To the Members of

Kalyani Steels Limited

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Kalyani Steels Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. These financial statements include the Companys proportionate share of a Joint Operation.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of report of the other auditor on financial statements of the Joint Operation, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us along with the consideration of the report of the other auditor referred to in the "Other Matters" paragraph is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter 1. Accounting of joint operation As explained in Note 2.A.3, the Companys composite steel manufacturing facility at Ginigera is under a strategic alliance arrangement with a joint venture partner. The facility is managed by Hospet Steels Limited. The alliance confers Kalyani Steels Limited (KSL) and Mukand Limited (ML) with rights to assets, obligations for liabilities, sharing of expenses / profit / loss in the proportion of product sharing ratio (viz. 41.38% by KSL and 58.62% by ML). Thus, KSL and ML have right to the assets and obligations for the liabilities of this arrangement. As part of our audit procedures : • We have obtained the said strategic alliance agreement and read the terms and conditions mentioned therein. • Assessed the managements judgement of concluding the arrangement as joint operation as per the principles laid down under Ind AS 111. • We have tested the controls and procedures established by the management relating to accounting of joint venture. • Read report of the auditors of the joint operation. Further, obtained confirmation from auditors of the joint operation on specific procedures performed and outcome thereof in respect of significant accounting matters, significant events and unusual transactions. The strategic alliance is a joint arrangement in the nature of joint operation and accordingly, the Company has recognized its share of revenue and expenses and assets and liabilities from joint operation in its separate financial statements. Due to the nature and complexities involved in accounting of strategic alliance arrangement as joint operation, this is a key audit matter. The accounting for joint operation requires the Company to recognize only its share of expenses from the joint operation, therefore we have verified if the amount charged to ML (joint venture partner) are as per the terms and conditions of strategic alliance arrangement and have been offset against the respective expense line items. Similarly, the expenses incurred by the ML (joint venture partner) and charged to the Company have been reclassified to the respective expense line items based on the nature of such expense. Sr. No. Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter 2. Valuation of inventory As on March 31, 2024, the Company has inventory of INR 2,024.30 Million as disclosed in Note 9. The inventory is valued at cost or net realizable value whichever is lower. Costs include direct materials and labour and a proportion of manufacturing overheads based on normal operating capacity but does not include borrowing costs. Cost of work-in-progress and finished goods are determined on a weighted average basis. As a part of our audit procedures over valuation of inventory we have performed the following procedures : • assessed the design and performed tests of the design and operating effectiveness of the key controls over inventory valuation. • obtained understanding of production process at each stage. The Companys composite steel manufacturing involves processes such as Mini Blast Furnace (MBF), Steel Melting Shop (SMS) and Rolling Mill Shop (RMS). Production is carried out continuously, by way of the simultaneous, standardized and sequential process. The output of a process is the input of another. The production from the last process is transferred to finished stock. Both direct and indirect costs are charged to the processes. Production results in joint and by-products. • obtained and tested on sample basis the process cost of each production process. • verified the calculations, accounting of joint and by-product and allocation basis of overhead as per costing principles. • tested the assumptions such as allocation percentages of fixed and variable overheads and yield rate at each production stage with source data. Losses, both normal and abnormal losses, occur at different stages of production, which are also taken into consideration while calculating the unit cost. • Further, we have tested on sample basis, net realizable value of finished goods based on subsequent sale value. • We have also checked the aging report for identification of non-moving / slow moving finished goods on a sample basis. Considering the calculation of process cost at each stage, accounting of joint product and by-product, normal / abnormal losses and allocation of overheads, the valuation of inventory is regarded as a key audit matter. • Analytical review of production quantity and cost of finished goods.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information and other information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed and based on the work done / audit report of the other auditor, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the ability of each Company to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The respective Board of Directors of the Company and its joint operation are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of each company.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also :

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company or its Joint Operation to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the Company and its Joint Operation to express an opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements. For the joint operation included in the Standalone Financial Statements, which have been audited by the other auditor, such other auditor remains responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. Our responsibilities in this regard are further described in the section titled "Other Matters" in this audit report.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should notbe communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

We did not audit the financial information of joint operation included in the Standalone Financial Statements on proportionate basis whose financial statements reflect total revenue of Nil, total comprehensive income / loss of Nil for the year ended March 31, 2024 and Companys share of expenditure of 736.78 Million. The joint operation has total assets of 289.83 Million as on March 31, 2024 and net cash (Inflow) of 9.52 Million for the year ended March 31, 2024.

The financial statements of this joint operation has been audited by the other auditor whose report has been furnished to us and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of this joint operation, is based solely on the report of such other auditor.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of report of the other auditor on financial statements of a joint operation that was audited by the other auditor, as noted in the "Other Matters" paragraph, we report that :

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company and its Joint Operation so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors and the report of other auditor of the Joint Operation, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and its Joint Operation and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the report of the other auditor on financial statements of a joint operation, as noted in the "Other Matters" paragraph :

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. With respect to clause (e) of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended :

a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend orinvest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Dividend declared and paid during the year by the company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

h) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended :

In our opinion and according to information and explanation provided to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act and remuneration paid to Directors is not in excess of the limit laid down under this Section. As per the report of the auditor of the Joint Operation, the remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the act.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Kalyani Steels Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kalyani Steels Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date which includes internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Companys joint operation which is a company incorporated in India.

In our opinion, the Company and its joint operation which is a company incorporated in India has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Other Matter

Our aforesaid reports under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements insofar as it relates to a Joint Operation, is based on the corresponding report of the auditor of such Company. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(h) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report tothe Members of Kalyani Steels Limited of even date)

(i) In respect of the Companys fixed assets (Property, plant and equipment) :

(a) i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative detailsand situation of Property, plant and equipment. ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, plant and equipment are physically verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of four years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regards to size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties as disclosed in the Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) Based on the records examined by us and information and explanation given to us the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the reporting requirements of clause (i) (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the reporting requirements of clause (i) (e) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and records examined by us, the inventory, otherthan stocks lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency, coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate. In respect of inventory lying with third parties at the year end, written confirmations have been obtained. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed monthly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the books of accounts.

(iii) (a) On the basis of examination of records of the Company and information and explanation given to us, theCompany has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. The company has made investment in eleven mutual fund schemes during the year.

(b) Based on the information and explanations provided to us, In respect of the aforesaid investments the terms and conditions under which such investments were made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loan to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties. Accordingly, the reporting requirement of clause (iii) (c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loan to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loan to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loan to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records,the Company has not given any loans or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified underSection 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made.

(v) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent applicable. No order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal for contravention of these sections or any other relevant provision(s) of the Act and the relevant rules. Accordingly, reporting requirement of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company.

(vi) Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added taxduring the year since effective July 1, 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, and any other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount ( Rs in Million) Period for which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 187.37 FY 2017-18 The Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 60.28 FY 2018-19 The Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.24 AY 2016-17 CIT Appeals Income Tax Act, 1961* Income Tax 4.93 AY 2017-18 CIT Appeals Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 6.29 AY 2018-19 CIT Appeals Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 28.98 AY 2020-21 CIT Appeals

* Out of above 0.99 Million were paid under protest.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly reporting requirement of clause (viii) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the

records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis, for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) On the basis of an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short-term basis have, to the extent of 4,314.88 Million, been utilized for long-term investment (as bridge finance for purchase of fixed assets).

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its Associate and Joint Operation (as defined under the Act). Accordingly, reporting requirement of clause (ix)(e) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in Joint Operation (as defined under the Act). Accordingly, reporting requirement of clause (ix)(f) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company had not raised

money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the current financial year. Accordingly, the reporting requirement of clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting requirement of clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordancewith the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting requirement of clause (xi)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

(xii) As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal\audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting requirement of clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, the reporting requirement of clause (xvi)(a) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) On the basis of examination of records and according to the information and explanation given to us by the Company, the Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting requirement of clause (xvi)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting requirement of clause (xvi)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are two Core Investment Companies within the Group.

(xvii) Based on the examination of the records, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the reporting requirement of clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, the reporting requirement of clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the auditor of joint operation company incorporated in India and included in the Financial Statements, in their report under the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (CARO) have not given any unfavourable remarks, qualifications or adverse remarks.