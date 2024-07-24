|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|22 Aug 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|Intimation of 51st Annual General Meeting to be held on August 22, 2024 Intimation of Book Closure and Dividend Payment date Notice of 51st Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.