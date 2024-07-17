|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 May 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|-
|10
|200
|Final
|Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and approval of Dividend 0f Rs.10/- per share of Rs.5/- each i.e.200% Intimation of Book Closure and Dividend Payment date (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024)
