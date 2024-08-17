iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tata Metaliks Ltd Merged Share Price

1,110.55
(1.84%)
Feb 5, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Tata Metaliks Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

1,111

Prev. Close

1,090.5

Turnover(Lac.)

2,864.51

Day's High

1,128.8

Day's Low

1,096

52 Week's High

1,128.8

52 Week's Low

1,004.35

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,506.84

P/E

30.84

EPS

36.03

Divi. Yield

0.45

Tata Metaliks Ltd Merged Corporate Action

3 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Aug, 2023

arrow

28 Apr 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

arrow

Tata Metaliks Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tata Metaliks Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:00 AM
Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.03%

Non-Promoter- 10.99%

Institutions: 10.99%

Non-Institutions: 28.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tata Metaliks Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

31.58

31.58

31.58

84.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,547.89

1,493.69

1,268.48

835.26

Net Worth

1,579.47

1,525.27

1,300.06

919.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,745.53

1,916.66

2,050.62

1,894.2

yoy growth (%)

43.24

-6.53

8.25

34.33

Raw materials

-1,706.23

-968.1

-1,203.51

-1,088.38

As % of sales

62.14

50.51

58.68

57.45

Employee costs

-145.52

-127.9

-125.39

-100.25

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

308.49

306.62

202.21

201.31

Depreciation

-61.68

-67.12

-65.05

-49.06

Tax paid

-101.26

-86

-35.41

-41.2

Working capital

-107.62

143.75

178.67

89.36

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.24

-6.53

8.25

34.33

Op profit growth

-2.87

36.76

2.66

23.25

EBIT growth

0.83

40.3

-5.24

30.76

Net profit growth

8.02

32.45

4.25

37.16

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

1,371.75

1,411.64

1,421.15

968.17

1,195.06

Excise Duty

89.12

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,282.63

1,411.64

1,421.15

968.17

1,195.06

Other Operating Income

18.46

6.96

14.73

24.51

31.17

Other Income

1.6

4.53

1.71

7.82

32.45

View Annually Results

Tata Metaliks Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tata Metaliks Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Koushik Chatterjee

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pingali Venugopal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Krishnava Dutt

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sanjiv Paul

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Samita Jigar Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

RUPALI BASU

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Avishek Ghosh

Managing Director

Alok Krishna

Independent Director

Ravindra Pandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tata Metaliks Ltd Merged

Summary

Tata Metaliks Limited, promoted by Tata Iron and Steel Company Limited and assisted by West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation, was set up together with Tata Korf Engineering Services as the technology consultant and KTS, Brazil as the technology supplier. The Company was incorporated on 10th October 1990 as Tata Korf Metal, West Bengal and the name was changed to Tata Metaliks Limited on 16th January 1992. The Company is a s a subsidiary of Tata Steel Limited. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Foundry Grade pig iron and ductile iron pipes. Its manufacturing plant, located at Kharagpur in the State of West Bengal and Redi in Maharashtra consists of five Mini Blast Furnaces and related facilities including Captive Power Plants. The Company commenced production in 1994 with an installed capacity of 90,000 tonnes of hot metal per annum. Since then, the cCmpany with the help of regular technological upgradation, increased installed capacity with the same Mini Blast Furnance (MBF).In year 2000, the capacity was increased to 140000 tonnes of hot metal per annum and to 163000 tonnes in 2004. In 2005 company has successfully installed its second MBF of similar capacity i.e 162000 tonnes of hot metal per annum, taking the total capacity of the Company to 325000 tonnes of hot metal per annum. At present during 2005-2006 the company has an production capacity of 425500 TPA of Pig Iron.The company has an agreement with Tata Korf Engineering Services for technical
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Metaliks Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.