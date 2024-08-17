Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹1,111
Prev. Close₹1,090.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,864.51
Day's High₹1,128.8
Day's Low₹1,096
52 Week's High₹1,128.8
52 Week's Low₹1,004.35
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,506.84
P/E30.84
EPS36.03
Divi. Yield0.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
31.58
31.58
31.58
84.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,547.89
1,493.69
1,268.48
835.26
Net Worth
1,579.47
1,525.27
1,300.06
919.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,745.53
1,916.66
2,050.62
1,894.2
yoy growth (%)
43.24
-6.53
8.25
34.33
Raw materials
-1,706.23
-968.1
-1,203.51
-1,088.38
As % of sales
62.14
50.51
58.68
57.45
Employee costs
-145.52
-127.9
-125.39
-100.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
308.49
306.62
202.21
201.31
Depreciation
-61.68
-67.12
-65.05
-49.06
Tax paid
-101.26
-86
-35.41
-41.2
Working capital
-107.62
143.75
178.67
89.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.24
-6.53
8.25
34.33
Op profit growth
-2.87
36.76
2.66
23.25
EBIT growth
0.83
40.3
-5.24
30.76
Net profit growth
8.02
32.45
4.25
37.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
1,371.75
1,411.64
1,421.15
968.17
1,195.06
Excise Duty
89.12
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,282.63
1,411.64
1,421.15
968.17
1,195.06
Other Operating Income
18.46
6.96
14.73
24.51
31.17
Other Income
1.6
4.53
1.71
7.82
32.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Koushik Chatterjee
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pingali Venugopal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Krishnava Dutt
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sanjiv Paul
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Samita Jigar Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
RUPALI BASU
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Avishek Ghosh
Managing Director
Alok Krishna
Independent Director
Ravindra Pandey
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tata Metaliks Ltd Merged
Summary
Tata Metaliks Limited, promoted by Tata Iron and Steel Company Limited and assisted by West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation, was set up together with Tata Korf Engineering Services as the technology consultant and KTS, Brazil as the technology supplier. The Company was incorporated on 10th October 1990 as Tata Korf Metal, West Bengal and the name was changed to Tata Metaliks Limited on 16th January 1992. The Company is a s a subsidiary of Tata Steel Limited. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Foundry Grade pig iron and ductile iron pipes. Its manufacturing plant, located at Kharagpur in the State of West Bengal and Redi in Maharashtra consists of five Mini Blast Furnaces and related facilities including Captive Power Plants. The Company commenced production in 1994 with an installed capacity of 90,000 tonnes of hot metal per annum. Since then, the cCmpany with the help of regular technological upgradation, increased installed capacity with the same Mini Blast Furnance (MBF).In year 2000, the capacity was increased to 140000 tonnes of hot metal per annum and to 163000 tonnes in 2004. In 2005 company has successfully installed its second MBF of similar capacity i.e 162000 tonnes of hot metal per annum, taking the total capacity of the Company to 325000 tonnes of hot metal per annum. At present during 2005-2006 the company has an production capacity of 425500 TPA of Pig Iron.The company has an agreement with Tata Korf Engineering Services for technical
