|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.21
-1.27
44.64
-19.04
Op profit growth
7.93
111.59
10,409.06
-100.68
EBIT growth
6.32
165.43
-440.26
-84.65
Net profit growth
12.51
1,052.01
-110.87
-23.23
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.79
14.28
6.66
0.09
EBIT margin
14.38
12.41
4.61
-1.96
Net profit margin
9.43
7.69
0.65
-8.77
RoCE
42.98
50.26
15.11
-3.17
RoNW
21.89
80.62
-9.66
-152.07
RoA
7.05
7.79
0.54
-3.54
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
44.11
43.16
3.75
0
Dividend per share
2
0
0
0
Cash EPS
35.51
30.94
-8.54
-45.6
Book value per share
76.33
34.57
-7.81
-11.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.19
2.77
13.84
0
P/CEPS
2.73
3.86
-6.07
-0.94
P/B
2.63
-24.07
-1.09
-0.84
EV/EBIDTA
2.51
2.79
4.76
71.33
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
13.29
0
0
0
Tax payout
-17.39
-17.21
28.14
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
41.43
29.11
24.15
24.93
Inventory days
31.32
28.51
42.63
73.01
Creditor days
-95.36
-89.2
-79.29
-71.82
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.95
-4.26
-1.55
0.5
Net debt / equity
1.6
3.15
-16.81
-17.61
Net debt / op. profit
1.41
1.36
3.47
565.41
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-49.27
-55.84
-64.86
-73.47
Employee costs
-5.55
-4.36
-3.48
-5.09
Other costs
-28.36
-25.5
-24.99
-21.33
