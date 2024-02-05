iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Metaliks Ltd Merged Key Ratios

1,110.55
(1.84%)
Feb 5, 2024

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Metaliks Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.21

-1.27

44.64

-19.04

Op profit growth

7.93

111.59

10,409.06

-100.68

EBIT growth

6.32

165.43

-440.26

-84.65

Net profit growth

12.51

1,052.01

-110.87

-23.23

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.79

14.28

6.66

0.09

EBIT margin

14.38

12.41

4.61

-1.96

Net profit margin

9.43

7.69

0.65

-8.77

RoCE

42.98

50.26

15.11

-3.17

RoNW

21.89

80.62

-9.66

-152.07

RoA

7.05

7.79

0.54

-3.54

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

44.11

43.16

3.75

0

Dividend per share

2

0

0

0

Cash EPS

35.51

30.94

-8.54

-45.6

Book value per share

76.33

34.57

-7.81

-11.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.19

2.77

13.84

0

P/CEPS

2.73

3.86

-6.07

-0.94

P/B

2.63

-24.07

-1.09

-0.84

EV/EBIDTA

2.51

2.79

4.76

71.33

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

13.29

0

0

0

Tax payout

-17.39

-17.21

28.14

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

41.43

29.11

24.15

24.93

Inventory days

31.32

28.51

42.63

73.01

Creditor days

-95.36

-89.2

-79.29

-71.82

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.95

-4.26

-1.55

0.5

Net debt / equity

1.6

3.15

-16.81

-17.61

Net debt / op. profit

1.41

1.36

3.47

565.41

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-49.27

-55.84

-64.86

-73.47

Employee costs

-5.55

-4.36

-3.48

-5.09

Other costs

-28.36

-25.5

-24.99

-21.33

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

