|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,745.53
1,916.66
2,050.62
1,894.2
yoy growth (%)
43.24
-6.53
8.25
34.33
Raw materials
-1,706.23
-968.1
-1,203.51
-1,088.38
As % of sales
62.14
50.51
58.68
57.45
Employee costs
-145.52
-127.9
-125.39
-100.25
As % of sales
5.3
6.67
6.11
5.29
Other costs
-515.74
-431.41
-437.12
-428.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.78
22.5
21.31
22.61
Operating profit
378.02
389.23
284.6
277.23
OPM
13.76
20.3
13.87
14.63
Depreciation
-61.68
-67.12
-65.05
-49.06
Interest expense
-24.5
-23.6
-33.14
-47.08
Other income
16.65
8.12
15.8
20.23
Profit before tax
308.49
306.62
202.21
201.31
Taxes
-101.26
-86
-35.41
-41.2
Tax rate
-32.82
-28.04
-17.51
-20.46
Minorities and other
-0.61
-0.8
-0.84
-0.92
Adj. profit
206.62
219.81
165.95
159.18
Exceptional items
30.82
0
0
0
Net profit
237.44
219.81
165.95
159.18
yoy growth (%)
8.02
32.45
4.25
37.16
NPM
8.64
11.46
8.09
8.4
