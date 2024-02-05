iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Metaliks Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

1,110.55
(1.84%)
Feb 5, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,745.53

1,916.66

2,050.62

1,894.2

yoy growth (%)

43.24

-6.53

8.25

34.33

Raw materials

-1,706.23

-968.1

-1,203.51

-1,088.38

As % of sales

62.14

50.51

58.68

57.45

Employee costs

-145.52

-127.9

-125.39

-100.25

As % of sales

5.3

6.67

6.11

5.29

Other costs

-515.74

-431.41

-437.12

-428.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.78

22.5

21.31

22.61

Operating profit

378.02

389.23

284.6

277.23

OPM

13.76

20.3

13.87

14.63

Depreciation

-61.68

-67.12

-65.05

-49.06

Interest expense

-24.5

-23.6

-33.14

-47.08

Other income

16.65

8.12

15.8

20.23

Profit before tax

308.49

306.62

202.21

201.31

Taxes

-101.26

-86

-35.41

-41.2

Tax rate

-32.82

-28.04

-17.51

-20.46

Minorities and other

-0.61

-0.8

-0.84

-0.92

Adj. profit

206.62

219.81

165.95

159.18

Exceptional items

30.82

0

0

0

Net profit

237.44

219.81

165.95

159.18

yoy growth (%)

8.02

32.45

4.25

37.16

NPM

8.64

11.46

8.09

8.4

