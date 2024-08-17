Tata Metaliks Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
934.94
1,024.97
1,025.26
657.97
959.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
934.94
1,024.97
1,025.26
657.97
959.03
Other Operating Income
5.48
5.4
12.89
22.22
25.57
Other Income
1.34
3.36
0.56
7.82
16.06
Total Income
941.76
1,033.73
1,038.71
688.03
1,000.67
Total Expenditure
798.9
880.14
1,004.2
696.33
1,108.71
PBIDT
142.86
153.59
34.52
-8.3
-108.04
Interest
29.21
31.21
32.13
29.71
32.47
PBDT
113.65
122.38
2.39
-38.02
-140.5
Depreciation
25.29
23.25
23.67
20.96
20.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
14.19
18.43
0
0
-15.52
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
74.17
80.7
-21.28
-58.99
-145.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
-21.84
-16.9
Net Profit after Minority Interest
74.17
80.7
-21.28
-37.15
-128.39
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-1.44
-18.79
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
74.17
82.14
-2.48
-37.15
-128.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
29.32
31.91
-8.42
-14.68
-50.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.29
25.29
25.29
25.29
25.29
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
12,61,20,410
12,61,20,408
1,26,19,860
1,26,19,852
Public Shareholding (%)
0
49.91
49.9
49.9
49.9
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
1,26,67,590
1,26,67,590
1,26,68,140
1,26,68,148
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
50.09
50.09
50.09
50.09
PBIDTM(%)
15.28
14.98
3.36
-1.26
-11.26
PBDTM(%)
12.15
11.93
0.23
-5.77
-14.65
PATM(%)
7.93
7.87
-2.07
-8.96
-15.15
