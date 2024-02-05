Tata Metaliks Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
308.49
306.62
202.21
201.31
Depreciation
-61.68
-67.12
-65.05
-49.06
Tax paid
-101.26
-86
-35.41
-41.2
Working capital
-107.62
143.75
178.67
89.36
Other operating items
Operating
37.92
297.24
280.41
200.4
Capital expenditure
268.73
191.11
180.29
44.71
Free cash flow
306.65
488.35
460.7
245.11
Equity raised
2,524.72
1,943.46
1,061.54
363.68
Investing
60.3
-10
-0.01
10.01
Financing
288.59
398.54
419.85
692.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
7.58
Net in cash
3,180.26
2,820.36
1,942.07
1,318.71
No Record Found
