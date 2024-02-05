iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Metaliks Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

1,110.55
(1.84%)
Feb 5, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Metaliks Ltd Merged

Tata Metaliks Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

308.49

306.62

202.21

201.31

Depreciation

-61.68

-67.12

-65.05

-49.06

Tax paid

-101.26

-86

-35.41

-41.2

Working capital

-107.62

143.75

178.67

89.36

Other operating items

Operating

37.92

297.24

280.41

200.4

Capital expenditure

268.73

191.11

180.29

44.71

Free cash flow

306.65

488.35

460.7

245.11

Equity raised

2,524.72

1,943.46

1,061.54

363.68

Investing

60.3

-10

-0.01

10.01

Financing

288.59

398.54

419.85

692.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

7.58

Net in cash

3,180.26

2,820.36

1,942.07

1,318.71

