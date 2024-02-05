Tata Metaliks Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
31.58
31.58
31.58
84.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,547.89
1,493.69
1,268.48
835.26
Net Worth
1,579.47
1,525.27
1,300.06
919.4
Minority Interest
Debt
145.4
148.38
160.21
302.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
134.99
112.16
88.96
80.02
Total Liabilities
1,859.86
1,785.81
1,549.23
1,301.75
Fixed Assets
1,345.96
1,237.87
926.1
766.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
100.25
60.31
0.01
10.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
77.59
57.14
77.22
99.97
Networking Capital
229.76
303.53
503.84
315.31
Inventories
568.74
477.39
408.7
385.48
Inventory Days
63.46
77.83
68.61
Sundry Debtors
304.18
211.01
246.96
280.27
Debtor Days
28.05
47.02
49.88
Other Current Assets
80.5
235.64
237.97
122.57
Sundry Creditors
-567.79
-489.31
-304.07
-414.28
Creditor Days
65.05
57.9
73.73
Other Current Liabilities
-155.87
-131.2
-85.72
-58.73
Cash
106.29
126.96
42.07
109.86
Total Assets
1,859.85
1,785.81
1,549.24
1,301.76
