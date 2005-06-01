To the Members of Tata Metaliks Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Tata Metaliks Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Appropriateness of carrying amount of deferred tax assets relating to Minimum Alternate Tax credit Our audit procedures included the following:. (Refer Note 3 to the financial statements - Use of estimates and critical accounting judgements - Valuation of Deferred Tax Assets.) - Understood and evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of Companys controls relating to taxation and the assessment of carrying amount of deferred tax assets; The Company has recognised deferred tax assets on the unutilised tax credits representing Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT), in accordance with the provisions of Section 115JB of the Income-tax Act, 1961 and related rules, paid on the book profit in the years in which the Company did not have normal taxable profits. The carrying amount of MAT Credit, included under Deferred Tax Liabilities (net) is Rs. 6,925.52 lakhs as at the balance sheet date. - Reviewed the Companys accounting policy in respect of recognizing / carrying deferred tax assets; - Involved auditors experts to evaluate the availability of the tax credit in keeping with the applicable provision of Income tax Act / Rules; - Assessed the calculations and assumptions supporting the carrying amount of the asset; The balance of MAT Credit assets is significant to the financial statements. Under the Indian Accounting Standard (IND AS) 12, these assets require review at each reporting period. - Evaluated the reasonableness of the assumptions underlying managements profit projections in the light of the relevant economic, internal and external factors; This has been determined as a key audit matter as the assessment of the appropriateness of the carrying amount of deferred tax asset relating to MAT involves significant management judgement in assessing the availability of future taxable profits to offset the accumulated MAT credits, assessment of assumptions (internal / external factors including demand and pricing) underlying the future profit projections to establish reasonable certainty around utilization of the asset. - Assessed the reasonableness of historical accuracy of the Companys projections by comparing the projections used in the prior year model with actual performance in the current year; - Assessed the sensitivity analysis applied by the Company and evaluated if any change in the assumptions will lead to any material change in carrying amount; - Evaluated the adequacy and appropriateness of disclosures made in the financial statements; Based on our above procedures performed, we considered the carrying amount of deferred tax assets relating to MAT credit to be reasonable.

Other Information

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Integrated Report and the Boards Report along with Annexures to the Boards Report included in the Companys Annual Report (titled as Tata Metaliks Integrated Report & Annual Accounts 2022-23), but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the financial statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7- In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3X0 of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

14. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessaiy for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2023 on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 27 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company was not required to recognise a provision as at March 31, 2023 under the applicable law or accounting standards, as it does not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts. The Company did not have any derivative contracts as at March 31,2023. Refer Note 45 to the financial statements.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31,2023.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief and as disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of^Crl^ltimat^ftepeficiaries. [Refer Note 46(a) to the financial statements];

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief and as disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. [Refer Note 46(b) to the financial statements]; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended), which provides for books of account to have the feature of audit trail, edit log and related matters in the accounting software used by the Company, is applicable to the Company only with effect from financial year beginning April 1, 2023, the reporting under clause (g) of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), is currently not applicable.

15. The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For Price Waterhouse & Co

Chartered Accountants LLP

Firm Registration Number: 304026E/E-30000Q

Pinaki Chowdhury

Partner

Membership Number: 057572

UDIN: 23057572BGXVOX3641

Kolkata

April 28, 2023

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 14(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Tata Metaliks Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Tata Metaliks Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 13 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Tata Metaliks Limited on the financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2023

i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in Note 4A on Property, Plant and Equipment and Note 4C on Right-of-use assets to the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-Use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements does not arise.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory (excluding stocks with third parties) has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the books of account. (Also refer Note 43 to the financial statements)

iii.(a) The Company has not made any investments during the year other than two mutual fund schemes. The Company has not granted secured/ unsecured loans/ advances in the nature of loans to any Company/Eirm/Limited Liability Partnership/Other Party during the year other than loans to a Company. The Company did not stand guarantee or provided security to any Company/Firm/Limited Liability Partnership/Other party during the year. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans are as per the table given below:

Loans (Rs. lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Others 15,000 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of the above case Others

(Also refer Note 48 to the financial statements)

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments/ loans, the terms and conditions under which such investments were made/ loans were granted are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the party is repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and is also regular in payment of interest as applicable.

(d) In respect of the aforesaid loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) Following loans were granted to the same party, which has fallen due during the year and were renewed/extended. Further, no fresh loans were granted to same party to settle the existing overdue loans.

Name of the party Aggregate amount dues renewed or extended Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans granted during the year (Rs. lakhs) Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited 15,000 100%

(Also refer Note 6C to the financial statements)

(f) The loans granted during the year, including to related parties had stipulated the scheduled repayment of principal and payment of interest and the same were not repayable on demand. No amount of loans were granted to the promoters.

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits referred in Sections 73,74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including goods and services tax, provident fund (refer remark below), employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Also, refer note 39 to the financial statements regarding managements assessment on certain matters relating to provident fund.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2023 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of statute Nature of dues Amount (net of payments/ deposits) (Rs. in lakhs) Amount paid/de posited (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 3,917.99 2009-10, 2010-11, 2012-13,2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2019- 20 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) West Bengal Sales tax Act, 1994 Sales Tax 94.49 2006-07 West Bengal Commercial Tax Appellate and Revision Board Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Value Added Tax 1,111.20 450.40 2016-17 and 2017-18 West Bengal Commercial Tax Appellate and Revision Board Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Value Added Tax 195-33 159.62 2015-16 West Bengal Taxation Tribunal Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 605-57 22.82 2007-08, 2012-13 and 2013-14 Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 73.21 - 2010-11 to 2017-18 Assistant Commissioner Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 16.25 0.63 2014-15 Commissioner of central Excise (Appeals) Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 87.81 - 2005-06 to 2010-11 Additional Commissioner Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 232.86 Till 30.06.2017 High Court -Calcutta Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 5,349.30 329.58 2005-06 to 2016-17 Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 35.81 2010-11 Joint Commissioner Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 8.52 2010-11 and 2011-12 Assistant Commissioner Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 36.93 0.82 2013-14 to 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals) Customs Act, 1932 Custom Duty 12.00 1.50 2011-12 to 2015-16 Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no transactions in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account.

ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender, as applicable, during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any term loans.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company did not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year and hence clause ix (e) of paragraph 3 of CARO, 2020 does not apply to the Company.

(f) The Company did not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year and hence clause ix (f) of paragraph 3 of CARO, 2020 does not apply to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has received whistle-blower complaints during the year, which have been considered by us for any bearing on our audit and reporting under this clause.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(xiv).(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group has seven CICs as part of the Group as detailed in note 47 to the financial statements. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.

(xvii). The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii). There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) is not applicable.

(xix). According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (Also refer Note 42 to the financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. As at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

