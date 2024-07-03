iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd Share Price

293.3
(-4.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:08:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open304.05
  • Day's High304.05
  • 52 Wk High430
  • Prev. Close305.95
  • Day's Low291.1
  • 52 Wk Low 191
  • Turnover (lac)46.92
  • P/E32.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value62.37
  • EPS9.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)416.19
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

304.05

Prev. Close

305.95

Turnover(Lac.)

46.92

Day's High

304.05

Day's Low

291.1

52 Week's High

430

52 Week's Low

191

Book Value

62.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

416.19

P/E

32.79

EPS

9.33

Divi. Yield

0

Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:32 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023May-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.85%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 48.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.07

8.75

5

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.03

2.19

-3.41

-4.22

Net Worth

39.1

10.94

1.59

-1.21

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

105.06

72.3

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

105.06

72.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.66

0.11

Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd

Summary

Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited was originally incorporated on December 12, 2017 as a Private Company with the name Krishca Strapping Solutions Private Limited at Chennai. Subsequently, Company converted to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on December 29, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.The Company raised funds through an Initial Public Offer aggregating to Rs 17.92 Crore by issuing 33,20,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue in May, 2023. Led by the Founder Mr. Lenin K. Balamanikandan, the Company is engaged as the Manufacturer and Wholesaler of Strapping Tool, Strapping Seal, etc at Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. The Company kick-started the business in August, 2017 to establish a steel strapping plant in India.The Company is a startup venture in the business of manufacturing Steel Straps, Seals, and providing other allied packaging solutions; incorporated in December 2017 with the vision of providing total packaging solutions to steel industry. In year 2018, the promoter of the Company has done in-depth research and analysis on the industry and travelled many countries to design the production line for manufacturing steel strapping. In June 2018, the production line was designed by Vision IMP. And Exp.Co.Ltd (Korean and Chinese designers). Since the Design was fully satisfactory and was as per the companys requirement, advance was paid to Z
Company FAQs

What is the Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹293.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹416.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is 32.79 and 4.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹191 and ₹430 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd?

Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 39.70%, 6 Month at -25.16%, 3 Month at -19.49% and 1 Month at 5.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.86 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 48.13 %

