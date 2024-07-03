Summary

Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited was originally incorporated on December 12, 2017 as a Private Company with the name Krishca Strapping Solutions Private Limited at Chennai. Subsequently, Company converted to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on December 29, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.The Company raised funds through an Initial Public Offer aggregating to Rs 17.92 Crore by issuing 33,20,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue in May, 2023. Led by the Founder Mr. Lenin K. Balamanikandan, the Company is engaged as the Manufacturer and Wholesaler of Strapping Tool, Strapping Seal, etc at Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. The Company kick-started the business in August, 2017 to establish a steel strapping plant in India.The Company is a startup venture in the business of manufacturing Steel Straps, Seals, and providing other allied packaging solutions; incorporated in December 2017 with the vision of providing total packaging solutions to steel industry. In year 2018, the promoter of the Company has done in-depth research and analysis on the industry and travelled many countries to design the production line for manufacturing steel strapping. In June 2018, the production line was designed by Vision IMP. And Exp.Co.Ltd (Korean and Chinese designers). Since the Design was fully satisfactory and was as per the companys requirement, advance was paid to Z

