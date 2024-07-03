Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹304.05
Prev. Close₹305.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹46.92
Day's High₹304.05
Day's Low₹291.1
52 Week's High₹430
52 Week's Low₹191
Book Value₹62.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)416.19
P/E32.79
EPS9.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.07
8.75
5
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.03
2.19
-3.41
-4.22
Net Worth
39.1
10.94
1.59
-1.21
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
105.06
72.3
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
105.06
72.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.66
0.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd
Summary
Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited was originally incorporated on December 12, 2017 as a Private Company with the name Krishca Strapping Solutions Private Limited at Chennai. Subsequently, Company converted to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on December 29, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.The Company raised funds through an Initial Public Offer aggregating to Rs 17.92 Crore by issuing 33,20,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue in May, 2023. Led by the Founder Mr. Lenin K. Balamanikandan, the Company is engaged as the Manufacturer and Wholesaler of Strapping Tool, Strapping Seal, etc at Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. The Company kick-started the business in August, 2017 to establish a steel strapping plant in India.The Company is a startup venture in the business of manufacturing Steel Straps, Seals, and providing other allied packaging solutions; incorporated in December 2017 with the vision of providing total packaging solutions to steel industry. In year 2018, the promoter of the Company has done in-depth research and analysis on the industry and travelled many countries to design the production line for manufacturing steel strapping. In June 2018, the production line was designed by Vision IMP. And Exp.Co.Ltd (Korean and Chinese designers). Since the Design was fully satisfactory and was as per the companys requirement, advance was paid to Z
Read More
The Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹293.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹416.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is 32.79 and 4.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹191 and ₹430 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 39.70%, 6 Month at -25.16%, 3 Month at -19.49% and 1 Month at 5.74%.
