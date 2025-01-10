Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.07
8.75
5
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.03
2.19
-3.41
-4.22
Net Worth
39.1
10.94
1.59
-1.21
Minority Interest
Debt
20.14
12.09
9.4
13.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.19
0.02
Total Liabilities
59.24
23.03
11.18
12.19
Fixed Assets
25.09
9.02
5.91
6.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.49
0.25
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.47
0.4
0
0
Networking Capital
32.48
13.23
5.11
5.82
Inventories
13.13
10.76
1.46
1.96
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
23.74
12.03
5.78
2.29
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
14.06
2.26
2.13
2.3
Sundry Creditors
-13.1
-8.16
-1.03
-0.58
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.35
-3.66
-3.23
-0.15
Cash
0.72
0.14
0.16
0.23
Total Assets
59.25
23.04
11.18
12.19
