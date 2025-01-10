iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

274.35
(-5.18%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:48 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.07

8.75

5

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.03

2.19

-3.41

-4.22

Net Worth

39.1

10.94

1.59

-1.21

Minority Interest

Debt

20.14

12.09

9.4

13.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.19

0.02

Total Liabilities

59.24

23.03

11.18

12.19

Fixed Assets

25.09

9.02

5.91

6.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.49

0.25

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.47

0.4

0

0

Networking Capital

32.48

13.23

5.11

5.82

Inventories

13.13

10.76

1.46

1.96

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

23.74

12.03

5.78

2.29

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

14.06

2.26

2.13

2.3

Sundry Creditors

-13.1

-8.16

-1.03

-0.58

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.35

-3.66

-3.23

-0.15

Cash

0.72

0.14

0.16

0.23

Total Assets

59.25

23.04

11.18

12.19

Krishca Strapp. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.