Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

291.3
(7.89%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:39:23 AM

Krishca Strapp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
KRISHCA STRAPPING SOLUTIONS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 10, 2024.
Board Meeting10 Aug 202410 Aug 2024
Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 10, 2024. Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting2 Jul 202427 Jun 2024
To consider Fund Raising Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 02, 2024 for Fund Raising. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202421 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024. Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/01/2024)

Krishca Strapp.: Related News

No Record Found

