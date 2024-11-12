|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|KRISHCA STRAPPING SOLUTIONS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 10, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|10 Aug 2024
|Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 10, 2024. Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Jul 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|To consider Fund Raising Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 02, 2024 for Fund Raising. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024. Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/01/2024)
